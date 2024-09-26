This featherweight 15-inch MacBook Air M3 has never been cheaper — don't skip this deal
A beefy 15-inch M3 MacBook Air at a great price
You don't have to wait for Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day to get a good deal on the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air. Amazon shaves $250 off the usual $1,699 price, bringing the 512GB SSD model down to $1,449.
At 15% off, this matches the best price ever for this MacBook Air configuration, per our price research. And it's the deepest discount of any configuration of the 15-inch MacBook Air available now via Amazon. The sale also comes ahead of Apple's expected October event.
The 15-inch MacBook Air M3 is a great choice for students, mobile professionals, and any laptop buyer who appreciates the larger screen and M3 chip's power, but doesn't need the horsepower, weight, and ports that characterize the MacBook Pro series.
We consider the M3 MacBook Air 15 one of the best laptops to buy. This sale configuration is the same as we tested in our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review. Our review lauded its strong performance, featherweight design, and 15+ hour battery life (based on our testing). The MacBook Air M3 got a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating, and we named it an Editor's Choice.
This is just one of many ongoing laptop deals worth a look if you're in the hunt for a new laptop.
Today's best M3 MacBook Air 15 deal
15" Apple M3 MacBook Air
Was: $1,699
Now: $1,449 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Amazon takes $250 off the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 which drops it to its lowest price yet.
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 16-core neural engine,10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS
Release date: March 2024
Price check: Best Buy $1,549
Price history: This matches the all-time low price for the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 on Amazon.
Reviews: We tested this exact 15-inch MacBook Air M3 configuration and awarded the laptop 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review. We praised its design, performance, and battery life (it lasted over 15 hours in our tests).
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a high-performance thin and light laptop with impressive battery life. The 15.3-inch display and M3 processor make this model a great choice for productivity and creative tasks, and for casual gaming.
Don't buy it if: You're not a fan of the Apple ecosystem, you want a more basic general use system, or you want a more capable system for gaming or creative tasks like video editing. Browse our hand-selected best laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and gaming laptop deals for alternatives.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.