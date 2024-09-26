This featherweight 15-inch MacBook Air M3 has never been cheaper — don't skip this deal

You don't have to wait for Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day to get a good deal on the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air. Amazon shaves $250 off the usual $1,699 price, bringing the 512GB SSD model down to $1,449.

At 15% off, this matches the best price ever for this MacBook Air configuration, per our price research. And it's the deepest discount of any configuration of the 15-inch MacBook Air available now via Amazon. The sale also comes ahead of Apple's expected October event.

The 15-inch MacBook Air M3 is a great choice for students, mobile professionals, and any laptop buyer who appreciates the larger screen and M3 chip's power, but doesn't need the horsepower, weight, and ports that characterize the MacBook Pro series.

We consider the M3 MacBook Air 15 one of the best laptops to buy. This sale configuration is the same as we tested in our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review. Our review lauded its strong performance, featherweight design, and 15+ hour battery life (based on our testing). The MacBook Air M3 got a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating, and we named it an Editor's Choice.

This is just one of many ongoing laptop deals worth a look if you're in the hunt for a new laptop.

Today's best M3 MacBook Air 15 deal