We love Razer gaming accessories, but we love them even more at up to 53% off for Prime Day

We might have mentioned it once or twice already, but October Prime Day is here, and that means great deals on a huge range of tech. One area that caught our eye was the huge range of Razer peripheral deals on Amazon, with up to 55% off on a range of mice, keyboards, headsets, and more — ideal for gamers looking to upgrade their setup.

Razer makes some of the most beautiful and best-performing peripherals on the market, offering premium build quality, top-end specs, and slick-looking RGB. The only downside is that you usually pay a high price for that quality, but these Prime Day offers really take the edge off the Razer, bringing many into downright bargain territory.

If you need a new mouse, you can snag $30 off the Razer Basilisk V3 and Razer Basilisk V3 Pro, or $40 off the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro. There are some hefty savings to be found on a couple of their mini-format keyboards, with over 40% off both the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini and Razer Huntsman Mini.

Finally, on the audio front, you can find a tasty $30 discount on the Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset or a whopping 53% off the Razer Seiren V2 X standalone microphone.

Best Razer gaming peripherals October Prime Day deals

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro: $149 $109 @ Amazon

Get $40 off Razer's ultra-lightweight gaming mouse, the DeathAdder V3 Pro. It comes with a 30K optical sensor, 90 hours of battery life, and 5 reprogrammable buttons. We love the understated design, too — a rare gaming mouse that doesn't look like one of the Decepticons.

Razer Basilisk V3: $69 $39 @ Amazon

Save $30 on this Razer Basilisk V3 Wired Gaming Mouse. It offers an ergonomic design, speedy performance, 11 programable buttons, and an awesome adjustable scroll wheel — there's a reason this is one of the best-selling gaming mice out there.

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro: $159 $129 @ Amazon

You can also save $30 on the V3's wireless brother, the Basilisk V3 Pro. This Pro wireless gaming mouse offers up to 150 hours of battery life, hyperspeed wireless for a seamless connection, and 13-zone Chroma lighting for that sick underflow.

Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed: $129 $99 @ Amazon

Immerse yourself into your gaming experience with this excellent gaming headset. We were big fans in our Razer BlackShark V2 review, praising the great audio quality, lightweight design, and affordable price — and with this $30 discount, the price is even better!

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed: $179 $97 @ Amazon

Save 46%: Cast off the shackles of the numpad with Razer's BlackWidow V3 Mini, an adorable 65% mechanical gaming keyboard that's perfect when desk space is at a premium. It uses yellow mechanical switches, connects via wireless, Bluetooth, or USB-C, and has up to 200 hours of battery life in wireless modes. And, of course, all the RGB you could ever want.

Razer Huntsman Mini: $119 $69 @ Amazon

Take your gaming to ludicrous speeds (and tiny sizes) with this 60% mechanical gaming keyboard that uses optical switches to register key presses at the speed of light! It's down to a very nice price with this 42% off deal. Fair warning though, you'll have no excuses when you lose a fight.