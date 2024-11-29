With these 7 PC gaming deals from Best Buy, your setup can reach its final form

If you want to upgrade your gaming setup this year, Best Buy's Black Friday sale has incredible markdowns on various gaming gear to fully customize your game zone.

From gaming chairs to keyboards to handheld gaming PCs, you can save big on some of gaming's hottest items this year.

Some of the highlights include $200 off the Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming PC, $100 off the brand new Asus ROG Ally X handheld PC, and $80 off the Asus TUF Gaming VG27VQMY 27-inch curved gaming monitor.

If these picks aren't quite what you're looking for, we're tracking all of Best Buy's Black Friday gaming deals. And if you need a new gaming laptop to power your game sessions, we're tracking the best possible gaming laptop deals this week.

Upgrade your gaming setup with these 6 Best Buy gaming deals

Lenovo Legion Go: was $749 now $549 at Best Buy Save $200 on the Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming PC. The 8.8-inch display on the Legion Go is vivid and bright, with excellent ergonomics and detachable controllers. The Legion Go offers a fantastic gaming experience and is also great for streaming content, making it a fantastic portable entertainment station. Score: ★★★★½ Features: AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 8.8-inch 144Hz WQXGA display, Shadow Black.

Lowest price Razer Basilisk V3 Pro: was $159 now $99 at Best Buy You can save $60 on the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro wireless gaming mouse at Best Buy. The mouse dropped to $129 during Prime Day, making this $99 deal a steal. Features: 30K DPI, up to 150 hours of battery life, hyperspeed wireless connection, and 13-zone Chroma lighting.

Astro Gaming A50 Gen 4 wireless gaming headset: was $249 now $149 at Best Buy Save $100 on the Astro Gaming A50 Gen 4 wireless gaming headset. The A50 Gen 4 is built for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC or designed for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, so there's a version of this headset for all gamers. And with Dolby Atmos tuning, this is a wireless headset you'll be glad to wear during a lengthy game session. Features: Dolby Atmos tuning, wireless RF connectivity, maximum range of 30ft, built-in microphone.