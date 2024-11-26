Top Lenovo Legion Black Friday deals: Save up to $650 on Lenovo Legion laptops, accessories, and more

Lenovo is amidst the most consistent laptop manufacturers, frequently delivering some of the best laptops we've reviewed across any given year. This is especially true of the Lenovo Legion series, which yields fantastic gaming laptops, keyboards, mice, towers, headsets, and even a fantastic little Windows handheld gaming console in the form of the Lenovo Legion Go.

Now that Black Friday is here, there's no better time to invest in some of the best gaming peripherals and hardware out there. In particular, if you're interested in playing while traveling, the Lenovo Legion Go is currently $549 at Best Buy, which is $200 off its initial price of $749.

While the Lenovo Legion Go isn't technically a laptop, it is a Windows 11 gaming device, and can play the same games any other Windows laptop can, with the only limited being whether or not its hardware can handle it. Beyond that, there are also great sales on actual laptops too, like the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16 for $1,499 at Best Buy, which is $400 off its original price.

Beyond just focusing on Lenovo Legion laptops, I'll also be highlighting great deals that we find for Legion mice, Legion headsets, Legion keyboards, Legion PC towers, and more. Essentially, anything and everything with the Lenovo Legion brand is fair game.

So whether you're looking for a new gaming laptop that can handle the most demanding titles, want a headset to chat with your friends, or need a solid pre-built PC tower, we've got plenty of deals from one of the most trusted gaming brands.

Best Lenovo Legion Black Friday deals

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16: was $1,899 now $1,499 at Best Buy The phenomenal Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16-inch gaming laptop is currently $400 off, and it's a great time to invest in what is one of the best gaming laptops out there. It's built with a 16-inch 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution display at 240Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage. I gave the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (Gen 9) 4 out of 5 stars in my review. If you can look past its weak battery life or don't plan to take it on-the-go much, it features phenomenal performance, a great GPU, a satisfying keyboard, and solid speakers.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i 16: was $2,649 now $1,999 at Walmart If you wanna up the ante and invest in a truly powerful gaming laptop, look no further than the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, which is now $590 off during Black Friday. It's built with a 16-inch, 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution display at 240Hz refresh rate, an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. We gave the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review. Our reviewer, Madeline Ricchiuto, writes: "Assuming you don't plan to use the Legion Pro 7i as your travel laptop, there really isn't much reason not to buy it."

Lenovo Legion Go: was $749 now $549 at Best Buy While it's not technically a gaming laptop, the Lenovo Legion Go still runs Windows 11 and can fulfill many of the same needs you'd want from a gaming laptop. And now that it's $200 off during Black Friday (for both configurations), it's a great time to invest. If you're the type of person who primarily needs a gaming device to play on the go, you don't need anything more than this (assuming you're not planning on playing the most demanding titles out there). However, if you need something to both game and get some work done, you won't have much luck using this. I comes with 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage, has an 8.8-inch, 144Hz display, 16GB of RAM, and is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip. We gave the Lenovo Legion Go 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review and our reviewer claimed it was "nearly impossible to put down."

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16 Gen 9: was $1,829 now $1,299 at Walmart If you're in the market for a mid-range gaming laptop that can handle most of the titles you try to play on it and don't want to spend thousands of dollars, this Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16 (Gen 9) is a solid pick thanks to its great performance and price point under $1,500. It's built with an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop graphics card, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch IPS display.