Top Lenovo Legion Black Friday deals: Save up to $650 on Lenovo Legion laptops, accessories, and more
Black Friday delivers excellent Lenovo Legion deals, regardless of whether you want laptops, accessories, or more.
Lenovo is amidst the most consistent laptop manufacturers, frequently delivering some of the best laptops we've reviewed across any given year. This is especially true of the Lenovo Legion series, which yields fantastic gaming laptops, keyboards, mice, towers, headsets, and even a fantastic little Windows handheld gaming console in the form of the Lenovo Legion Go.
Now that Black Friday is here, there's no better time to invest in some of the best gaming peripherals and hardware out there. In particular, if you're interested in playing while traveling, the Lenovo Legion Go is currently $549 at Best Buy, which is $200 off its initial price of $749.
While the Lenovo Legion Go isn't technically a laptop, it is a Windows 11 gaming device, and can play the same games any other Windows laptop can, with the only limited being whether or not its hardware can handle it. Beyond that, there are also great sales on actual laptops too, like the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16 for $1,499 at Best Buy, which is $400 off its original price.
Beyond just focusing on Lenovo Legion laptops, I'll also be highlighting great deals that we find for Legion mice, Legion headsets, Legion keyboards, Legion PC towers, and more. Essentially, anything and everything with the Lenovo Legion brand is fair game.
So whether you're looking for a new gaming laptop that can handle the most demanding titles, want a headset to chat with your friends, or need a solid pre-built PC tower, we've got plenty of deals from one of the most trusted gaming brands.
Claire Tabari is a Staff Writer at Laptop Mag, and has reviewed over 40 laptops. After testing the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro last year, she fell in love and championed it as the ultimate affordable gaming laptop of 2023, and has written news, reviews, and rumor hubs about Lenovo Legion gaming product since.
Best Lenovo Legion Black Friday deals
The phenomenal Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16-inch gaming laptop is currently $400 off, and it's a great time to invest in what is one of the best gaming laptops out there.
It's built with a 16-inch 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution display at 240Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage.
I gave the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (Gen 9) 4 out of 5 stars in my review. If you can look past its weak battery life or don't plan to take it on-the-go much, it features phenomenal performance, a great GPU, a satisfying keyboard, and solid speakers.
If you wanna up the ante and invest in a truly powerful gaming laptop, look no further than the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, which is now $590 off during Black Friday.
It's built with a 16-inch, 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution display at 240Hz refresh rate, an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.
We gave the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review. Our reviewer, Madeline Ricchiuto, writes: "Assuming you don't plan to use the Legion Pro 7i as your travel laptop, there really isn't much reason not to buy it."
While it's not technically a gaming laptop, the Lenovo Legion Go still runs Windows 11 and can fulfill many of the same needs you'd want from a gaming laptop. And now that it's $200 off during Black Friday (for both configurations), it's a great time to invest.
If you're the type of person who primarily needs a gaming device to play on the go, you don't need anything more than this (assuming you're not planning on playing the most demanding titles out there). However, if you need something to both game and get some work done, you won't have much luck using this.
I comes with 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage, has an 8.8-inch, 144Hz display, 16GB of RAM, and is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip. We gave the Lenovo Legion Go 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review and our reviewer claimed it was "nearly impossible to put down."
If you're in the market for a mid-range gaming laptop that can handle most of the titles you try to play on it and don't want to spend thousands of dollars, this Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16 (Gen 9) is a solid pick thanks to its great performance and price point under $1,500.
It's built with an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop graphics card, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch IPS display.
Looking for a high-end gaming laptop that crushes nearly every metric you could possibly need in terms of specifications (and will also cost you a fortune)? Look no further than this configuration of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i.
It's built with an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage. There's no escaping the absolutely cataclysmic power pushed into this thing. Unless you're gunning for RTX 4090 performance or prefer a desktop PC, this laptop can do everything (if you're willing to spend nearly $3,000 on it).
Not looking for a laptop, PC tower, accessories, or gaming hardware in general, but instead want something comfortable to sit in? The Lenovo Legion Mesh Gaming Chair, which looks more like an office chair than anything (this is a positive thing as the best office chairs are incredibly comfortable), is currently off by $24.
The Lenovo Legion Mesh Gaming Chair is now $375 at Best Buy, coming in at 48 x 27 x 26 inches, with the seat from the floor being 17 inches. It has a maximum weight capacity of 275 pounds, and is made with a mesh backrest, fabric seat, and nylon frame. It can rock, swivel, tilt with a tilt control and lock, have its seat adjusted, and it has a pneumatic height adjustment feature.
If you're on the lookout for an affordable gaming headset that can connect to PC, Mac, Xbox, Mobile, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, we've got you covered with the Lenovo Legion H300 Gaming Headset for $32 at Amazon, which is 42% off its original price. It features a retractable microphone with noise-cancelling capabilities, PU leather cushions for ideal comfort, a durable suspension headband, and a 1.8m braided cable connection with a single 3.5m.
Alternatively, you can invest in the slightly more expensive, but similarly more powerful and capable Lenovo Legion H500 Pro Gaming Headset for $68 at Amazon, which is 14% off its original price point. It features 7.1 surround sound, a stainless steel headband, and rotatable soft ear cushions.
Don't want a laptop or an accessory? Looking to spend big on a whole computer tower, instead? Well, this incredible Black Friday deal takes the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gaming Desktop down to $1,499 at Best Buy.
The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gaming Desktop is built with an Intel Core i7-14700F processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. All-in-all, getting this powerful of a desktop for just $1,499 is a steal, and it's one of the best Lenovo Legion Black Friday deals we've seen.
If you're on the lookout for an excellent, wireless gaming mouse with premium features, high DPI, and programmable buttons, look no further than the Lenovo Legion M600s RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse.
The Lenovo Legion M600s Wireless Gaming Mouse is available for $75 at Amazon, which is a 16% discount off from its original price of $89. Not only is the mouse capable of connecting via Bluetooth, 2.4Ghz, and USB, but it has up to 70 hours of battery life, six programmable buttons, and 19,000 DPI sensitivity. It also weighs just 69 grams, which is phenomenally light and makes for the perfect competitive gamer's mouse.