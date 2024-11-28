Wow! The Lenovo ThinkPad with 21 hours of battery life is $859 off for Black Friday

If you're looking for a quality laptop with the longest battery life you can get your hands on, then the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is your answer. With over 21 hours of battery life, you can squeeze in two and a half workdays before needing a charger.

You can pick up the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 for just $1,289 at Lenovo. That comes with a Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 processor, 32GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch, 1920 x 1200, 60Hz display.

In our Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 review, we gave the business laptop credit for its record-breaking battery life, strong overall performance, and surprisingly lightweight chassis. For that it earned 4 out of 5 stars with an Editor's Choice award. It's not perfect, however. We dinged it for its outdated design, lackluster display, and mediocre graphics performance.

Despite that, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 offers one of the best Black Friday laptop deals. If your priority is battery life, you won't find a better laptop to keep you company on long commutes, workdays, school days, and every day.

Best Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 deal on Black Friday