Wow! The Lenovo ThinkPad with 21 hours of battery life is $859 off for Black Friday

Get the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 for just $1,289 on Black Friday
If you're looking for a quality laptop with the longest battery life you can get your hands on, then the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is your answer. With over 21 hours of battery life, you can squeeze in two and a half workdays before needing a charger.
You can pick up the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 for just $1,289 at Lenovo. That comes with a Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 processor, 32GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch, 1920 x 1200, 60Hz display.
In our Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 review, we gave the business laptop credit for its record-breaking battery life, strong overall performance, and surprisingly lightweight chassis. For that it earned 4 out of 5 stars with an Editor's Choice award. It's not perfect, however. We dinged it for its outdated design, lackluster display, and mediocre graphics performance.
Despite that, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 offers one of the best Black Friday laptop deals. If your priority is battery life, you won't find a better laptop to keep you company on long commutes, workdays, school days, and every day.
Best Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 deal on Black Friday
Overview: The longest-lasting laptop, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, is 40% off for Black Friday. Don't miss out on its whopping 21 hours of battery life.
Features: The ThinkPad T14s sports a Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 processor, 32GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch, 1920 x 1200, 60Hz display.
Release date: 2024
Price check: $1,505 Amazon (1TB SSD)
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 configuration.
Reviews: In our Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 review, we said that it's the perfect business laptop in many ways. Despite its flaws, it features strong performance and awesome battery life packed into a super lightweight design. It's the perfect travel companion that's for sure.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: You need an incredibly long battery life. You want a strong performer. You want business features like durability and security. You need a travel-friendly device
Don't it buy if: You care about looking stylish. You want a gorgeous display. You want an intense graphics performer. You need to use certain Windows apps that aren't compatible with the ARM architecture.
Check out our best Black Friday laptop deals to find a business laptop or creator laptop that will work better for you.
