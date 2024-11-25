7 Best Black Friday smart glasses deals: Save on Ray-Ban Meta. Viture, XREAL, and RayNeo

It's the week of Black Friday, but you don't need to wait until the day itself to score some incredible savings on top-tier tech this fall.

One of the major upsides of Black Friday is that you're able to snag a great deal on typically expensive cutting-edge gadgets or devices at a fraction of the price — like my favorite gadgets of 2024: smart glasses.

Smart glasses have come a long way in the last year, and there are now many options available to pick from that offer impressive assistance, social, and entertainment features.

My favorite AI-enabled smart glasses for everyday use are on sale too! This Black Friday, save $60 on the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses at Amazon, now available for just $239.

As for AR glasses, dive into some of the most immersive entertainment experiences you'll find outside of a VR headset with the Viture One Lite Cloud Pack available for $399, granting you a pair of fantastic AR glasses and Viture's Neckband accessory for enhanced features and uses.

Black Friday is seeing several of the best smart glasses receive some impressive discounts, and we're sharing them all with you here!

Best Black Friday smart glasses deals

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses (Wayfarer): was $299 now $239 at Amazon Save $60 on the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses this Black Friday at Amazon. The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are a fantastic everyday wearable that affords you a unique first-person camera to capture life's moments and social media integration to effortlessly share them to friends and family. The RBMs also feature Meta AI, which will let you converse with Meta's artificial intelligence chatbot and even share your view to receive information, advice, and even directions. I gave these glasses four-and-a-half stars in my review earlier this year, and I now wear them every single day. While the battery life could be better, Meta does include a handy charging case that can recharge these frames up to five times on a single charge. Features: Built-in 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera for pictures and video, Meta AI assistant, 32GB storage, dual open-air speakers, IPX4 protection, 154mAh battery, charging case.

Viture x 8BitDo Ultimate C Game Controller: For a limited time, those who follow the Viture store on Amazon and order the Viture Pro XR Glasses (below) will receive the Viture x 8BitDo Ultimate C Bluetooth Game Controller for free! The Ultimate C controller is a great companion for Viture's Neckband device, mobile devices, gaming laptops or PCs, and even the Nintendo Switch. It offers a familiar Xbox-like layout with 6-axis motion control, rumble, enhanced non-linear triggers, wake-on-shake, and a cool, smokey translucent design. Features: Wide compatibility, 6-axis motion controls, rumble, wake on shake, and 16 hours of charge (480mAh).

Viture Pro XR Glasses: was $499 now $399 at Amazon Save $100 on the Viture Pro XR Glasses during Black Friday sales at Amazon. Viture's XR Glasses have been one of my favorite pairs of AR/XR glasses to review this year, offering a gigantic, personal 135" holographic display with built-in Harman audio speakers to bring your entertainment to all-new levels. I gave these glasses four-and-a-half stars in my review earlier this year, and I can't vouch for them enough when it comes to transforming how you enjoy movies and games. They also work with Windows and Mac computers, meaning you can transform your laptop into an AR experience, one that's comfortable to use and incredibly immersive. Features: Built-in micro-OLED displays (1920 x 1080, 120Hz, equivalent of 135" screen at nine feet), Electrochromic dimming lenses, Harman-tuned speakers.

Viture One Lite Cloud Pack: was $547 now $399 at Amazon Save $148 on the Viture One Lite Cloud Pack bundle during Black Friday sales at Amazon. Those looking to dive in on the AR glasses experience for less simply cannot afford to let this deal pass them by. For the same discounted price of Viture's latest Pro XR Glasses (above), you get a pair of Viture One Lite XR Glasses and the Viture Neckband. Combined, this powerful partnership of peripherals offers a standalone AR experience that's hard to beat, capable of linking up with PlayStation, Xbox, Steam Deck, ROG Ally, MacBook, iPad, and more to provide huge, AR experiences with plenty of battery life. Features: Glasses: Built-in micro-OLED displays (1920 x 1080, 60Hz, equivalent of 135" screen at nine feet), Harman-tuned speakers. Neckband: 2GB RAM, 128GB storage, 3,280mAh battery, custom Android 11-based OS, 3D video playback, Bluetooth connectivity.

XREAL Air 2 Pro AR Glasses: was $449 now $349 at Amazon Save $100 w/ available Amazon coupon on the XREAL Air 2 Pro AR Glasses this Black Friday. XREAL's Air 2 Pro Glasses are another incredible pair of smart glasses that offer bright and immersive mirco-OLED-powered AR displays and built-in speakers that transform your approach to entertainment. I gave the regular model of these AR glasses a four-star review late last year, and the Pro version adds impressive features like electrochromic dimming for even deeper immersion in games and media. XREAL's glasses also work flawlessly with Windows and Apple computers, as well as handheld gaming PCs like the Steam Deck or ROG Ally, granting you a virtual display that would make even the biggest of Samsung's Odyssey monitor line blush. Features: Built-in micro-OLED displays (1920 x 1080, 120Hz, maximum size 330"), Electrochromic dimming lenses, and built-in speakers.

XREAL Beam Pro: was $249 now $199 at Amazon Save $50 w/ available Amazon coupon on the XREAL Beam Pro spatial computing companion this Black Friday. XREAL's Air 2 Pro Glasses are an impressive wearable in their own right, but when paired with the XREAL Beam you get something else entirely. The Beam Pro may look like a quirky Android smartphone, but it is actually a pocket-sized spatial computer, unlocking the full features and potential of XREAL's smart glasses in a way you'd have to see to believe. Pairing this device to XREAL glasses unlocks full 3DoF AR experiences similar to that of a VR headset, and the Android-based OS it runs on gives you full access to the apps and games of the Google Play Store. Not only that, this modest device also features two 50MP cameras that can capture and record spatial/3D video. Features: 6.5-inch touchscreen LCD display (1080 x 2400, 90Hz), Snapdragon 6 Generation 1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, MicroSD Card slot, dual 50MP cameras, 8MP selfie camera, fingerprint recognition, Bluetooth 5.2 & WiFi 6 connectivity, 4300mAh battery.