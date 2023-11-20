The best iPad for most people drops to $229 for Black Friday
Pick up the 9th generation iPad for $229
It's Black Friday week and the best Black Friday tablet deals are starting early. For example, you can get the 9th generation Apple iPad 9 for $229 at Amazon. That's $100 off the iPad's regular price of $329 and its lowest price to date.
This is the cheapest Black Friday iPad deal we've seen yet. Despite being dethroned by the 10th generation iPad, it's still one of the best tablets to buy.
Today's best Black Friday iPad deal
Apple iPad 9th Generation Tablet
Was:
$329
Now: $229 @ Amazon
Overview:
Save $100 on the Apple iPad 9th generation tablet.
Features: 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) Retina display, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 8MP wide angle rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay.
Release date: Sept. 2021
Price comparison: Best Buy $249| Target $229 | Walmart
Reviews: In our Apple iPad 9th gen review, we praise its bright, vivid 10.2-inch Retina display and excellent battery life. We also found the tablet's upgraded cameras impressive. Overall, we gave the iPad a 4 out of 5-star rating for its outstanding performance.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: You're an Apple user or holiday shopping for someone who is. Or, if you want the cheapest iPad you can get.
Don't buy it if: You want the latest iPad with upgraded A14 Bionic chip. If so, Amazon currently offers the 10th generation iPad for $349 ($100 off). Consider the iPad Pro if you're looking for a tablet primarily for productivity.
By Hilda Scott