The best iPad for most people drops to $229 for Black Friday

Apple iPad 9th Generation Tablet

Was: $329

Now: $229 @ Amazon

Overview:

Save $100 on the Apple iPad 9th generation tablet.

Features: 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) Retina display, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 8MP wide angle rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay.

Release date: Sept. 2021

Price comparison: Best Buy $249| Target $229 | Walmart

Reviews: In our Apple iPad 9th gen review, we praise its bright, vivid 10.2-inch Retina display and excellent battery life. We also found the tablet's upgraded cameras impressive. Overall, we gave the iPad a 4 out of 5-star rating for its outstanding performance.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★

Buy it if: You're an Apple user or holiday shopping for someone who is. Or, if you want the cheapest iPad you can get.

Don't buy it if: You want the latest iPad with upgraded A14 Bionic chip. If so, Amazon currently offers the 10th generation iPad for $349 ($100 off). Consider the iPad Pro if you're looking for a tablet primarily for productivity.