Best Buy is having a huge Apple Sales Event this weekend, here are 21 deals I'd add to my cart so fast

The Best Buy Apple Sales Event is live through Sunday, with unmissable discounts of up to $700 off select MacBooks. Prices start at just $699. Yes, you read that right.

From now through Sunday, you'll also save up to $200 on iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. We're all about laptops over here at Laptop Mag, so of course, I'm starting with my favorite MacBook deals.

One standout offers our beloved 13-inch M3 MacBook Air for $799 ($300 off). Launched in March of 2024, the M3 MacBook Air has everything you could ever want in a personal computer. We rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its capable performance, bright, colorful display, and comfortable keyboard.

For $100 less, you can get the 2022 M2 MacBook Air for just $699 ($300 off). Nevermind mind its age, it's still one of the best laptops worth buying, and it's $300 cheaper than the new M4 MacBook Air.

Speaking of, Apple's new M4 MacBook is seeing its first discount in Best Buy's Apple Sales Event. But there's a small catch.

Only My Best Buy Total members save $50 on 13-inch and 15-inch M4 MacBook Air preorders, which drops them to $949 and $1,149, respectively. I would have liked this deal better if Best Buy had extended this deal to My Best Buy Plus members, too, like with last year's M3 MacBook Air preorders.

Looking for a price break on a new iPad? Best Buy's Apple Sales event has a few options that are priced under retail. For a limited time, you can get the M2 iPad Air for $499 ($100 off) or the M4 iPad Pro for $1,099 ($400 off).

If you want to preorder the 11-inch M3 iPad Air, prices start at $599 ($549 with Total), whereas the 13-inch iPad Air costs $799 ($749 with Total) to start. Amazon mirrors the latter deal for everyone. M3 iPad Air preorders ship to arrive by March 12, 2025.

Shop the Best Buy Apple Sales Event through Sunday and browse my hand-selected top deals below.

Best Buy Apple Sales Event deals — MacBook

Apple M4 MacBook Air 13 (Preorder): was $999 now $949 at Best Buy Save $50 when you preorder the new M4 MacBook Air 13 starting from $999 with My Best Buy Total. For $179.99 per year, My Best Buy Total adds to all the great benefits of My Best Buy Plus with protection plans like AppleCare Plus, for up to 24 months. It covers all the Apple products you buy from Best Buy — Mac, iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, HomePod, Apple TV, AirPods, Apple display, and Beats headphones. Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU (up to 10-cores), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS

Apple M4 MacBook Air 15 (Preorder): was $1,199 now $1,149 at Best Buy Preorder the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air from $1,199 at Best Buy and take $50 off at with My Best Buy Total. For $179.99 per year, My Best Buy Total adds to all the great benefits of My Best Buy Plus with protection plans like AppleCare Plus, for up to 24 months. It covers all the Apple products you buy from Best Buy — Mac, iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, HomePod, Apple TV, AirPods, Apple display, and Beats headphones. Key specs: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 35W dual USB-C port compact power adapter, macOS

Apple M3 Pro MacBook Pro: was $1,899 now $1,499 at Best Buy Save $400 on the 2023 Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3 Pro. Launched in 2023, the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro is one of the best laptops for power users and creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images. Key specs: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 12-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Pro 14-core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Apple Magic Mouse: was $79 now $69 at Best Buy Apple's wireless Magic Mouse pairs instantly via Bluetooth with your Mac and is designed to glide smoothly across surfaces. Its built-in rechargeable battery lasts a month or longer in between charges. It's compatible with Mac with OS X 10.11 or later, iPad with iPadOS 13.4, and later.

Best Buy Apple Sales Event deals — iPad

Apple M3 iPad Air: was $599 now $549 at Best Buy Save $50 when you preorder the M3 iPad Air 11-inch Apple tablet starting from $599 with My Best Buy Total. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure, the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Key specs: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C M3 iPad Air preorders ship to arrive by March 12, 2025.

Apple M3 iPad Air 13: was $799 now $749 at Best Buy Preorder the M3 iPad Air 13-inch Apple tablet starting from $749 with My Best Buy Total. This is a great option if you prefer a larger display for split-screen multitasking, creating, gaming, and consuming content. Key specs: 13-inch (2732 x 2048) 600-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C Price check: Amazon $749 M3 iPad Air preorders ship to arrive by March 12, 2025.

Apple M2 iPad Air : was $599 now $499 at Best Buy Save $100 on the M2 iPad Air in today's Best Buy Apple Sales Event. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

Lowest price Apple M4 iPad Pro 13 : was $1,299 now $1,099 at Best Buy Save $200 on the M4 iPad Pro M4 during Best Buy's Apple Sales Event. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever. Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage Price check: Amazon $1,099

Lowest price Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $399 at Best Buy Save $100 on the 2024 iPad Mini 7. This drops it to an all-time low price and its lowest price since the holiday season. The A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence power Apple's new compact tablet to simplify and enhance everyday tasks. Key specs: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and anti-reflective coating, Apple A17 Pro chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay, supports Apple Pencil USB-C Price check: Amazon $399

Apple Pencil Pro: was $129 now $99 at Walmart Best takes $30 off the Apple Pencil Pro for its Apple Sales Event. This essential iPad accessory lets you easily take notes, draw, and design on your iPad. With pixel-perfect precision, tilt, pressure sensitivity, and low latency, the Pencil Pro makes you feel like you're using a regular pencil.

Best Buy Apple Sales Event deals — iPhone

Apple iPhone 15 : was $829 now $729 at Best Buy Save $100 on an unlocked 256GB Apple iPhone 15 at Best Buy with activation via AT&T or Verizon. Although it's been replaced by the latest iPhone 16, the 2023 iPhone 15 is still one of the best phones to buy in 2025. It's scheduled to receive security updates through September 2030, so it still has plenty of life left. Key specs: 6.1-inch (2556 x 1179) Super Retina XDR OLED 1000-nit display (up to 2000 nits), A16 Bionic 6-core processor, 16-core neural engine, 8-core GPU, 256GB of storage, 48MP wide/12MP ultrawide rear camera, 12MP front camera, WiFi 6, MagSafe wireless charging, Face ID, Apple Pay, 3349mAh battery, iOS 17 Price check: Apple $799

Best Buy Apple Sales Event deals — AirPods

Apple AirPods Max (USB-C): was $549 now $479 at Best Buy Save $70 on the AirPods Max with USB-C connectivity. Apple's stylish ear cans feature a powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provide an audio experience like no other. Key specs: Active Noise Cancellation with transparency mode, Apple H1 chip, spatial audio, Dolby Atmos, 20 hours with ANC and spatial audio enabled.

Best Buy Apple Sales Event deals — Apple Watch

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $169 at Best Buy Best Buy's Apple Sales Event takes0 $80 off the Apple Watch SE 2. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app. Price check: Amazon $169

Best Buy Apple Sales Event deals — HomePod mini