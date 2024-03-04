When can you buy the new MacBook Air M3?

Apple took a page out of Nike's book with this month's MacBook Air M3 shock drop. In a press release Monday, the Cupertino-based tech giant announced its new 13-and 15-inch MacBook Air M3 laptops. If you want to know when you can buy the new MacBook Air M3, preorders start now.

As of Mar. 4, you can now preorder the new MacBook M3 series online at Apple.com or via the Apple Store app. Pricing for the new 13.6-inch MacBook Air M3 starts from $1,099 whereas the 15.3-inch MacBook Air M3 costs $1,299 to start.

Beginning Friday, Mar. 8, you can buy the MacBook Air M3 at an Apple Store near you. Go-to authorized Apple retailers Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H are also expected to have MacBook Air M3 series on Friday. Both the 13-and 15-inch MacBook Air are available in the following colorways: midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray.

Buy the new MacBook Air M3

Apple 13.6" MacBook Air M3: from $1,099 @ Apple

Apple 15.3" MacBook Air M3: from $1,299 @ Apple

Apple 13.6" MacBook Air M3: from $1,099 @ Amazon

Apple 15.3" MacBook Air M3: from $1,299 @ Amazon

Apple 13.6" MacBook Air M3: from $1,099 @ Best Buy

