7 gaming deals to shop during Best Buy's pre-Labor Day Tech Fest

Best Buy's Tech Fest offers deals on select PC accessories, consoles, and video games.

For example, you can get the Xbox Series X for $449 ($50 off) with My Best Buy Plus. Membership purchases made during the Tech Fest over $250 are eligible for a $25 bonus reward. This is one of the best gaming deals I've seen all summer.

In our Xbox Series X review, this console is seriously powerful, backward compatible, and loads games super-fast. We also found that it runs cool and quiet which is great for long gaming sessions. We gave the Xbox Series X an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5- stars backed by our Editor's Choice award.

If you're in the market for a new game console, the Xbox Series X is a solid buy.

Another standout deal drops our favorite gaming headsets to a stellar price. For a limited time, snap up the excellent Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for $139 ($70 off). You'll see in our Razer BlackShark V2 Pro review, we praise this headset for its crisp, loud audio and sleek, comfortable design.

So if you're gaming on a budget, Best Buy's Tech Fest, or better yet, Tech Feast has you covered. Browse more of my favorite gaming deals from the sale below.

Microsoft Xbox Series X: $499 $449 @ Best Buy w/ Plus

The Best Buy Tech Fest knocks $51 off the excellent Microsoft Xbox Series X with My Best Buy Plus. It's the world's most powerful gaming console and features 12 teraflops of processing might (the PS5 has 10.28 teraflops), supports 4K gaming at up to 120fps, and is 8K ready future-proof. Features: Blu-Ray disc player, 8-core 3.8-GHz AMD Zen 2-based CPU, 12 teraflops of power, supports 4K at up to 120fps (8K ready future-proof), backward compatibility, 1TB custom SSD

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Gaming Headset: $179 $139 @ Best Buy

Now $70 off, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset with Mic is great for esports gaming and listening to music. As detailed in our Razer BlackShark V2 Pro review, it packs crisp, loud audio into a sleek, comfortable design. Integrated into its design is a convenient volume knob for easy adjustments. Although we thought its signal range could be higher, we gave the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars. Features: Comfy memory foam ear cushions, 50mm drivers, high-quality detachable mic, THX 7.1 Spatial Surround Sound, works with PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox (via 3.5mm jack).

Corsair K70 CORE RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $99 $79 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy Tech Fest slashes $20 off the Corsair K70 CORE RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. In our review of its pro-level sibling, the Corsair K70 RGB Pro, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars. We recommend this series for its great gaming performance, bright, bold RGB lighting, and speedy keys. It's one of the best keyboards to buy if you prioritize speed, reliability, and a decent companion app. Features: Full size, Corsair MLX Red Linear switches, sound dampening, rotary dial, aluminum top plate,104 keys, works with PC or Mac with USB 3.0 or 3.1 Type-A port Price check: Amazon $79 | Corsair $79

Logitech G PRO X Superlight Gaming Mouse: $160 $119 @ Best Buy

Save $40 on the Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse. This premium quality mouse features a lightweight, compact design and 70-hour battery life on a full charge. In our Logitech G Pro X Superlight review, we gave it a stellar rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for its solid build quality, smooth gliding performance, and lightweight design.

Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals: $349 $279 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's Tech Fest offers an opportune time to save $70 on this Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals set. Featuring Trueforce force feedback which gives you the ultimate driving experience, racing simulators like Forza Motorsport come to life. Beyond Windows PC, this Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals set works with PS5 and PS4 gaming consoles. Features: Trueforce force feedback, button mapping, rumble vibration, programmable dual-clutch, on-wheel game controls, works with Windows PC, PS4, and PS5