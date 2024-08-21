7 gaming deals to shop during Best Buy's pre-Labor Day Tech Fest
Best Buy's Tech Fest offers deals on select PC accessories, consoles, and video games.
For example, you can get the Xbox Series X for $449 ($50 off) with My Best Buy Plus. Membership purchases made during the Tech Fest over $250 are eligible for a $25 bonus reward. This is one of the best gaming deals I've seen all summer.
In our Xbox Series X review, this console is seriously powerful, backward compatible, and loads games super-fast. We also found that it runs cool and quiet which is great for long gaming sessions. We gave the Xbox Series X an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5- stars backed by our Editor's Choice award.
If you're in the market for a new game console, the Xbox Series X is a solid buy.
Another standout deal drops our favorite gaming headsets to a stellar price. For a limited time, snap up the excellent Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for $139 ($70 off). You'll see in our Razer BlackShark V2 Pro review, we praise this headset for its crisp, loud audio and sleek, comfortable design.
So if you're gaming on a budget, Best Buy's Tech Fest, or better yet, Tech Feast has you covered. Browse more of my favorite gaming deals from the sale below.
Best Buy Tech Fest gaming deals — Quick links
Microsoft Xbox Series X: $499 $449 @ Best Buy w/ Plus
The Best Buy Tech Fest knocks $51 off the excellent Microsoft Xbox Series X with My Best Buy Plus. It's the world's most powerful gaming console and features 12 teraflops of processing might (the PS5 has 10.28 teraflops), supports 4K gaming at up to 120fps, and is 8K ready future-proof.
Features: Blu-Ray disc player, 8-core 3.8-GHz AMD Zen 2-based CPU, 12 teraflops of power, supports 4K at up to 120fps (8K ready future-proof), backward compatibility, 1TB custom SSD
Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Gaming Headset: $179 $139 @ Best Buy
Now $70 off, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset with Mic is great for esports gaming and listening to music. As detailed in our Razer BlackShark V2 Pro review, it packs crisp, loud audio into a sleek, comfortable design. Integrated into its design is a convenient volume knob for easy adjustments. Although we thought its signal range could be higher, we gave the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.
Features: Comfy memory foam ear cushions, 50mm drivers, high-quality detachable mic, THX 7.1 Spatial Surround Sound, works with PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox (via 3.5mm jack).
Corsair K70 CORE RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $99 $79 @ Best Buy
This Best Buy Tech Fest slashes $20 off the Corsair K70 CORE RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. In our review of its pro-level sibling, the Corsair K70 RGB Pro, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars. We recommend this series for its great gaming performance, bright, bold RGB lighting, and speedy keys. It's one of the best keyboards to buy if you prioritize speed, reliability, and a decent companion app.
Features: Full size, Corsair MLX Red Linear switches, sound dampening, rotary dial, aluminum top plate,104 keys, works with PC or Mac with USB 3.0 or 3.1 Type-A port
Price check: Amazon $79 | Corsair $79
Logitech G PRO X Superlight Gaming Mouse: $160 $119 @ Best Buy
Save $40 on the Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse. This premium quality mouse features a lightweight, compact design and 70-hour battery life on a full charge. In our Logitech G Pro X Superlight review, we gave it a stellar rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for its solid build quality, smooth gliding performance, and lightweight design.
Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals: $349 $279 @ Best Buy
Best Buy's Tech Fest offers an opportune time to save $70 on this Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals set. Featuring Trueforce force feedback which gives you the ultimate driving experience, racing simulators like Forza Motorsport come to life. Beyond Windows PC, this Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals set works with PS5 and PS4 gaming consoles.
Features: Trueforce force feedback, button mapping, rumble vibration, programmable dual-clutch, on-wheel game controls, works with Windows PC, PS4, and PS5
The Talos Principle 2 (PS5): $29 $19 @ Best Buy
Save 50% on The Talos Principle 2 for PS5 for a limited time. This is the biggest price cut I've seen on this puzzle game since it launched in April 2024 from publishing house, Devolver Digital.
From Devolver Digital: The Talos Principle 2 is a thought-provoking first-person puzzle experience that greatly expands on the first game's philosophical themes and stunning environments with increasingly mind-bending challenges. Born into a new world where biological humanity is extinct but human culture lives on in a city of robots, you find yourself swept up in a mind-bending adventure involving a mysterious megastructure hiding enormous powers.
Price check: GameStop $19
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: $49 $24 @ Best Buy
Best Buy Tech Fest slashes 50% off Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X | Xbox One. Since its launch in Jan. 2024, it's been getting rave reviews from satisfied Switch owners. The game's great action, epic boss battles, and smooth combat make it a popular pick-up for adventure game lovers. Add it to your collection for its lowest price yet and immerse yourself into a Persian mythological fantasy game.
Price check: Amazon $24 | Target $46
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.