Forget the new iPad Air — the iPad Air 5 is $200 off right now

Retailers are in iPad Air 5 clearance mode now that the iPad Air 6 is here. Rather than pay $599 for the latest iPad Air, you can save big on the previous-gen model.

Amazon has the iPad Air 5 on sale for just $399. This Apple tablet typically costs $599, so that's $200 off and its most significant discount yet! Not to be outdone, Walmart sells it for the same price. Given that the iPad Air 5 is down to an all-time low price, this is one Apple Memorial Day deal you don't have to wait for.

Although we didn't get a chance to test the iPad Air 5, reviews average 4.5 out of 5 stars across our sister sites.

Overall, the iPad Air 5 is a solid buy if you're looking for a premium, versatile tablet for content consumption and light productivity.

At $200 below retail, the iPad Air 5 is the best cheap alternative to the iPad Air 6 and iPad Pro M4.

Today's best iPad Air deal