Forget the new iPad Air — the iPad Air 5 is $200 off right now
Retailers are in iPad Air 5 clearance mode now that the iPad Air 6 is here. Rather than pay $599 for the latest iPad Air, you can save big on the previous-gen model.
Amazon has the iPad Air 5 on sale for just $399. This Apple tablet typically costs $599, so that's $200 off and its most significant discount yet! Not to be outdone, Walmart sells it for the same price. Given that the iPad Air 5 is down to an all-time low price, this is one Apple Memorial Day deal you don't have to wait for.
Although we didn't get a chance to test the iPad Air 5, reviews average 4.5 out of 5 stars across our sister sites.
Overall, the iPad Air 5 is a solid buy if you're looking for a premium, versatile tablet for content consumption and light productivity.
At $200 below retail, the iPad Air 5 is the best cheap alternative to the iPad Air 6 and iPad Pro M4.
Today's best iPad Air deal
Apple iPad Air 5
Was: $599
Now: $399 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Amazon knocks $200 off the iPad Air 5 — its biggest discount yet!
Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 8GB RAM, 64GB of storage, 12MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP front camera. Touch ID, Apple Pay, USB-C connector
Launch date: March 2022
Price check: Walmart $399 | Best Buy $599
Price history: This marks a new all-time low price for the iPad Air 5
Reviews: The consensus is that the iPad Air 5 is a thin, elegantly designed, fast, and versatile tablet. With a weight of 1 pound and 0.24 inches, it's one of the more portable tablets out there.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ |TechRadar: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a laptop replacement. The iPad Air is one of the best tablets overall. Pair it with a keyboard, and you have a conveniently compact laptop. The iPad Air 5 works with the Apple Pencil and Apple Magic Keyboard (both sold separately).
Don't buy it if: You want a tablet mostly for streaming content or internet browsing. If you don't plan on using it for productivity, the iPad 10 is more suitable and less costly.
