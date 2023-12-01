25 best deals you can get during Best Buy's 3-day sale

Best Buy's 3-Day sale kicks off the month of December with fantastic holiday discounts. Save on a range of must-have tech categories from laptops to tablets to Apple gear, TVs and PC accessories. So if you missed Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can still score big savings on the most-wished for tech.

From now through Sunday, save up to $650 on select gaming laptops. Pricing starts at $599 ($350 off) for the Lenovo LOQ with RTX 3050 GPU. Lenovo's new LOQ series of machines are among the best gaming laptops to buy. These thoughtfully engineered gaming-specific PCs employ a MUX Switch to ensure smooth, reduced latency gaming at high fps.

We didn't get to test it, however, Lenovo LOQ reviews, average 4.7 out of 5-stars at Best Buy. Happy customers like its solid build quality, upgradable design and fast and responsive gameplay. Beyond gaming, the Lenovo LOQ is great for day-to-day multitasking and content consumption.

If you're looking for a beast of a machine for AAA gaming at high fps, the Alienware m16 with RTX 4070 is massively discounted by $600. At just under $1400, it's a no- brainer if you want to seriously elevate your gameplay to the next level.

Best Buy's sale ends Sunday. See some of my favorite deals from the big box retailer below.

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,799 $1,599 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 or save $250 with My Best Buy Plus or Total. This new release features Apple's new M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. Apple claims its new M3 processor is 35 percent faster than its first-generation M1 chip. Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Price check: Amazon $1,599

HP Laptop 15: $629 $329 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the 15-inch HP laptop 15-fc0093dx, one of the best laptops for the money. Don't be misled by the price, there's no sacrifice of performance around here. For just under $330, you're getting a capable laptop with plenty of oomph for everyday tasks. It runs on Windows 11 Home in S mode, which means it's built for speed and security. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360: $1,549 $999 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $550 on the Galaxy Book 3 360 2-in-1 laptop or $600 with My Best Buy Plus or Total. This premium convertible features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 1TB SSD.

Lenovo LOQ RTX 3050: $949 $599 @ Best Buy

Save $350 on the Lenovo LOQ RTX 30 Series gaming laptop. This machine has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's RTX 3050 GPU and 6GB of dedicated memory.

Asus TUF F15 RTX 4070: $1,399 $979 @ Best Buy

Save $420 on the Asus TUF Gaming F15 at Best Buy during the Black Friday sales and snag a powerful gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 performance for less! You can't go wrong with Asus TUF F15 if you want an affordable and portable gaming laptop with considerable power for playing AAA games at high refresh rates. Features: 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of PCIe SSD storage, 15.6-inch FHD (1080p) 144Hz display.

Alienware m16 RTX 4070: $1,999 $1,399 @ Best Buy

Save $600 on the Alienware m16 gaming laptop. We haven't gotten the chance to test drive the Alienware m16 just yet, but based on our experience with the Alienware m17 R4 (which we gave 4.5 stars and an Editor's Choice award) — not to mention Alienware laptops in general — we have a good feeling about this rig. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 13GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Laptop: $799 $599 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q410VA). Not only is the Zenbook 14X OLED a fantastic laptop for students, it's also a powerful and secure portable laptop for productivity and entertainment. It features an FHD IR camera for video conferencing and secure logins with Windows Hello. Dolby Atmos and Smart Amplifier provide immersive, distortion free sound for streaming content.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $1,299 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $400 on the Surface Laptop 5. This notebook packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. Connectivity-wise, it has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support, Surface Connect port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra w/ S-Pen: $1,099 $699 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $400 on the 14.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with S-Pen stylus accessory at Best Buy during the Black Friday sales. Samsung's tablet is a desktop experience in disguise thanks to DeX connectivity supporting external displays and docking stations to further bolster your productivity, and your tablet's potential. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the S8 Ultra is a fantastic device for a number of computing needs while remaining lightweight and portable for tasks on the go.

Motorola Razr+: $999 $699 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the Motorola Razr+ at Best Buy for Cyber Monday. The Razr+ is already one of the most affordable foldable options on the market, and this deal makes it an even more attractive offering. When paired with the 6.9-inch, 165Hz internal display, with a 32MP selfie camera, and 12MP, 13MP rear wide and ultra-wide cameras, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage you have a fantastic foldable phone jam-packed with features to enjoy.

SanDisk Extreme Portable NVMe SSD 2TB: $224 $99 @ Best Buy

Get $125 on the 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable NVMe SSD. Built rugged, it's IP55 water-and-dust resistant, which makes it perfect for day-to-day use. Suitable for transferring large photo and video files, it delivers high read/write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s/1000MB/s and has 128-bit AES encryption.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds: $299 $249 @ Best Buy

Best Buy takes $50 off Sony WF-1000XM5 noise cancelling earbuds. In our previous-gen Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we gave them a rare 5 out of 5 star rating for excellent sound and call quality. We were also impressed by their lightweight, comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation and tons of useful features. Price check: Amazon $249

JBL Reflect Mini Wireless Earbuds: $149 $69 @ Best Buy

Save $80 on JBL Reflect Mini Noise-cancelling Wireless Earbuds. In our review, we gave them a solid 4 out of 5-star rating. They're durable and deliver warm balanced sound, great battery life, and stellar noise cancellation.

Sennheiser HD 458BT Headphones: $199 $69 @ Best Buy

Save $130 on Sennheiser HD 458BT wireless noise-cancelling headphones. With superior sound quality, advanced Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent 30-hour battery life, the Sennheiser HD 458BT lets you enjoy better audio.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $399 $329 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $70 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening.

Garmin Instinct 2: $299 $199 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Now $100 off, the Garmin Instinct 2 is one of the best smartwatches to buy. Instinct 2 monitors your vitals (heart rate, fitness levels) and, thanks to trackback, can help you navigate back to your original starting point. With up to 28 days of battery life (up to 65 days in Battery Save Watch Mode), this rugged smartwatch can be yours right now.

45" LG UltraGear Curved OLED Monitor: $1,699 $1,199 @ BestBuy

Save $500 on this gorgeous 45-inch curved BestBuy exclusive monitor. Track down your foes with ease thanks to a stunning OLED display offering a 240Hz refresh rate with a response time of just 0.03 milliseconds. Not only that, it's also compatible with NVIDIA’s G-Sync software which minimizes screen tearing while gaming. Gather your devices together with two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, two USB-A ports, and a USB-B port.

55" TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV (2023): $749 $499 @ Best Buy Save $250 on the 55-inch TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV with Google TV. This is the best value QLED TV under $500. It's a home theater TV with stunning 4K UHD resolution panel at 120Hz, quantum dot technology, ultrawide color gamut, and excellent motion clarity. HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HD10 & HLG) deliver enhance contrast and fine detail. Gamers will benefit from the Q7's responsive lag-free gameplay of a 240 variable refresh rate (VRR). This TV supplies you with 4 HDMI ports to easily connect to gaming consoles or AV receivers. Features: 4K resolution, QLED technology, Full array local dimming (FALD), AIPQ Engine Gen 3, DTS Virtual:X 3D sound, 4 x HDMI ports, Google TV Smart OS, Chromecast, Airplay 2 support. Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit.

65" TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV: $1,299 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $400 on the 65" TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV, one of the best TV for watching sports. Where QLED TVs reduce glare and are best for viewing in bright environments, this QLED features Mini LEDs to deliver premium picture quality in any lighting. The TCL QM8 is one of the best monitors for gamers who want a big screen for both PC and console gaming. Key Features: 4K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000-nit brightness, full array local dimming (FALD), HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), TCL AIPQ intelligent processor, Motion Rate 480, Game Accelerator 240, FreeSync Premium Pro, Google TV OS.

86" LG UR7800 LED 4K TV: $1,249 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $350 on LG's 86" UR7800 LED 4K TV, a gigantic display for an at-home iMax-like experience. With its superior brightness and high color contrast, this UHD LED TV is ideal for immersing yourself in media of all forms, from the latest blockbusters to the live sporting events. Key Features: 4K UHD resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, webOS smart platform, on-set streaming apps, home assistant support, HDR 10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), VESA compatible mounting, downward firing Dolby Digital stereo speakers.

Asus ROG Ally (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $ 699 $599 @ Best Buy

The ROG Ally has single-handedly convinced one our staff writers that gaming handhelds are the future. You can find out if she's right for an all-time low price right now. Buy it if you want on-the-go access to all of your gaming libraries across Steam, Epic Games, Xbox, etc. right out of the box on a bright, colorful display.

PS5 Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle: $559 $499 @ Best Buy

Previously $559, the PS5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle is now $60 below retail. This bundle includes: a PlayStation 5 console, DualSense wireless controller and a full game download for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.