Best Buy's surprise flash sale drops iPad Air 5 to lowest price ever

Apple iPad Air 5

Was: $599

Now: $479 @ Best Buy

Overview:

Save $120 on the iPad Air 5 — its biggest discount yet!

Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 8GB RAM, 64GB of storage, 12MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP front camera. Touch ID, Apple Pay, USB-C connector

Launch date: March 2022

Price check: Amazon $499

Price history: This is the iPad Air 5"s lowest price ever

Reviews: The overall consensus is that the iPad Air 5 is a thin, elegantly designed fast and versatile tablet. With a weight of 1 pound and 0.24 inches, it's one of the more portable tablets out there.

Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ |TechRadar: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★

Buy it if: You want a laptop replacement. The iPad Air is one of the best overall tablets to buy. Pair it with a keyboard and you have a conveniently compact laptop. The iPad Air 5 works with Apple Pencil and Apple Magic Keyboard (both sold separately).

Don't buy it if: You want a tablet mostly for streaming content or internet browsing. If you don't plan on using it for productivity, the iPad 10 is more suitable and less costly.