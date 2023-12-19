Best Buy's surprise flash sale drops iPad Air 5 to lowest price ever
Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale includes jaw-dropping last minute holiday deals. For today only, you can pick up the iPad Air 5 for its cheapest price yet. Act fast to get the Apple iPad Air 5 for just $479 at Best Buy. It normally costs $599, so that's $120 in savings.
Not only is this the iPad Air 5's lowest price ever, it's also one of the best iPad deals in all of 2023. The iPad Air 5 is a wise choice if you're Christmas shopping or want a lightweight tablet to replace or complement your laptop. Best Buy's flash sale ends Dec. 20 at 12:59 a.m. ET so act fast!
Today's best iPad Air 5 deal
Apple iPad Air 5
Was:
$599
Now: $479 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Save $120 on the iPad Air 5 — its biggest discount yet!
Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 8GB RAM, 64GB of storage, 12MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP front camera. Touch ID, Apple Pay, USB-C connector
Launch date: March 2022
Price check: Amazon $499
Price history: This is the iPad Air 5"s lowest price ever
Reviews: The overall consensus is that the iPad Air 5 is a thin, elegantly designed fast and versatile tablet. With a weight of 1 pound and 0.24 inches, it's one of the more portable tablets out there.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ |TechRadar: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a laptop replacement. The iPad Air is one of the best overall tablets to buy. Pair it with a keyboard and you have a conveniently compact laptop. The iPad Air 5 works with Apple Pencil and Apple Magic Keyboard (both sold separately).
Don't buy it if: You want a tablet mostly for streaming content or internet browsing. If you don't plan on using it for productivity, the iPad 10 is more suitable and less costly.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
