Beats headphones now priced move after Solo 4 release, here are 7 I recommend

Earlier this month, Apple refreshed its proprietary Beats by Dre brand with the new $199 Beats Solo 4 which are already $50 off. Naturally, the now-dethroned Beats Solo 3 is deeply discounted to $115 ($85) not too long after being succeeded. Almost every other Beats-branded audio wearable is priced to move. And we're still weeks from Memorial Day!

Amazon currently offers the Beats Studio Pro for $179 ($170 off), a stellar price for the fantastic ear cans. If you're looking for cheaper Beats Solo 4 alternatives, Beats Studio Pro headphones should be on your radar. In our Beats Studio Pro review, we found that they offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility for less. We were so impressed by the Beats Studio Pro that we gave them our Editor's Choice Award stamp of approval.

In terms of wireless earbuds, you can snap up the Beats Studio Buds for just $79 ($70 off). This is an all-time low price for these AirPods rivals and one of the best headphone deals I've seen outside of holiday sales.

While we're on the topic, Memorial Day is on Monday, May 27 and we'll be sharing the best discounts on our favorite tech. Be sure to keep a close eye on our Memorial Day Sales hub for our recommended deals.

7 best Beats headphone deals

Beats Studio Pro: $349 $179 @ Amazon

Currently $170 off, the Beats Studio Pro are the best AirPods Max alternatives to buy. For less money, Beats Studio Pro headphones offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility. In our Beats Studio Pro review, we rated them 4 of 5 stars citing their decent ANC, balanced sound, good call quality and improved battery life over the previous-gen Beats Studio headphones. Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active-noise cancelling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours if battery life on a full charge. Price check: Best Buy $179

Beats Studio Buds: $149 $79 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $70 on Beats Studio Buds and snag our favorite wireless earbuds for an all-time low price. In our Beats Studio Buds review, we liked their wide, well-balanced sound and striking design. We also thought their active noise-cancelling functionality was fairly decent. We gave the Beats Studio Buds an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Features: Powerful, balanced sound, active noise- cancelling (ANC), transparency mode, IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant, up to 8 hours of battery life on a full charge (up to 24 hours with the charging case) Price check: Best Buy $149

Beats Studio 3; $349 $159 @ Amazon

Amazon slashes $190 off the Beats Studio 3. These over-ear headphones work with iOS and Android and feature adaptive noise-cancelling. Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable seal so you can experience the deep soundstage. Features: Adaptive noise-calling, deep soundstage, Apple W1 chip, up to 22 hours of playback per full charge.

Beats Solo 3: $199 $114 @ Best Buy

Save $85 on Beats Solo 3 headphones at Best Buy. Though we didn't test these headphones, in our Beats Solo Pro review, we were impressed by their sound quality and noise-cancellation. Features: Up to 40 hours of battery life. Short on time? Five minutes of charging will squeeze three hours of life out of this monster. Step into the new season with these stylish, travel-friendly headphones. Price check: Amazon $129

Beats Fit Pro: $199 $159 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $40 on the sporty, high-performance Beats Fit Pro. In our Beats Fit Pro review, we called them the best Apple wireless earbuds for the money. They're among the best earbuds for workouts and offer a secure fit, long battery life, and durability. More importantly, you'll enjoy dynamic sound and effective noise-cancelling. Features: Apple H1 chip, Active noise cancellation, transparency mode, dual microphones, flexible wingtip design, IPX4 sweat-and-water resistant, up to 6 hours of battery life, up to 18 hours with the included charging case

Beats Powerbeats Pro: $249 $159 @ Amazon

Save $90 on the Beats Powerbeats Pro. Built with the active user in mind, they're sweat-resistant and feature an ear-hook design and a stable fit. What's more, physical buttons offer reliable control of music and calls.