Snag this 10-in-1 USB-C Anker docking station for just $149

Anker offers a range of accessories for mobile devices, like laptop stocking stations. It's common knowledge that these multi-port peripherals don't come cheap. Luckily, today's Anker docking station deals help ease the burden on your wallet.

For a limited time, you can get the Anker 563 USB-C Docking Station for $149 at Amazon. Previously $149, that's $100 off and $30 shy of its all-time low price. This is one of the best pre-Memorial Day deals at Amazon this week.

Today's best Anker 563 docking station deal

Anker 563 USB-C Docking Station: $249 $149 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $100 off the Anker 563 USB-C Docking Station for a limited time. It outfits your workstation with 10 nifty ports for your connectivity needs. Connect up to three monitors via DisplayLink and charge your mobile devices with your laptop. It's compatible with laptops running macOS 10.4 and up, Windows 7-11 Features: Supports up to 3 monitors, 100W charging support, Ports: 2 x HDMI ports, 1 x DisplayPort, 1x 100W Power Delivery port, 1 x USB-C 3.2 port, 1 x USB-A 3.2 port, 2 x USB-A 2.0 ports, Ethernet port, AUX in/out port

Alternatively, you can get a similar 10-in-1 Anker 563 USB-C Docking Station for $125 ($24 off) with coupon, "WSPEV2BUOMCQ" at Anker.com. just about the only difference from the one in this deal is that has 1 x USB-C 3.1 port and 1 x USB-A 3.1 port instead of 1 x USB-C 3.2 port and 1 x USB-A 3.2. What's more, it ships with a free accessory storage bag (valued at $20).