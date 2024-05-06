The best iPad deals of May 2024

Retailers are rolling out their best iPad deals of May ahead of Apple's May 7th launch event, On Tuesday, Apple is expected to unveil the next-gen iPad Pro, iPad Air, and new iPad accessories. As a result, retailers are slashing prices on previous-model iPads to make room for new inventory.

So if you're looking for a price break, now is one of the best times to buy an iPad. From entry-level to pro, Apple has an iPad for everyone and is among the best tablets to buy. There's the 10.9-inch 2022 iPad with Apple A14 chip, the 11-inch and 12-inch M2 iPad Pro, the 10.9-inch iPad Air, and the 8.3-inch iPad mini. Normally, pricing for entry-level Wi-Fi-only iPads ranges from $329 — $1,099. Right now, you can save up to $100 on select iPads at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H.

Whether you want to buy an iPad for yourself or surprise mom this Mother's Day, there are plenty of deals to be had. Shop today's best iPad deals below.

Best iPad deals of May 2024

Best iPad deals

Apple iPad 10: $449 $349 @ Amazon

Now $101 off, the 10th generation iPad features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. ideal for consuming content, internet browsing, emails, checking socials, and light productivity, the iPad 10 is the best tablet for most people. Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C connector, supports Apple Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support, nearly 11-hour battery life Price check: Best Buy $449 | B&H $449

10.2" iPad 9: $329 $249 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the 9th generation iPad and snap up Apple's cheapest tablet for even less. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Best Buy $249

10.2" iPad 9 (256GB): $479 $379 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the 9th generation iPad with 256GB of storage. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Best Buy $379 w/ membership

Apple iPad 10 Cellular: $599 $499 @ Amazon

Lowest price! You can save $100 on the iPad 10 with cellular support and stay connected wherever you go. Released in late 2022, it features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power-efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6. Price check: Best Buy $599 | B&H $599

Best iPad Air deals

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $499 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Amazon $499

Apple iPad Air 5 LTE (64GB): $749 $649 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the iPad Air with 5G LTE support. Apple's lightweight tablet packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M1 chip, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple M1 8-core Chip, 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 64GB of storage, 12MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP front camera. Touch ID, Apple Pay, USB-C connector Price check: Best Buy $649

Best iPad Pro deals

11" iPad Pro M2: $799 $749 @ Best Buy ($729 w/ membership)

Save $50 on the 11-inch iPad Pro M2 or save $70 with My Best Buy Plus. Soon-to-be succeeded by the 2024 iPad Pro, Apple's 2022 iPad Pro M2 is still one of the best tablets for productivity and gaming. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina (2388 x 1668) display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 10-core GPU, and 128GB of storage. It works with Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2. Price check: Amazon $787

11" iPad Pro M2 (256GB): $899 $849 @ Best Buy ($807 w/ membership)

Save $50 on the 11-inch iPad Pro M2 with 256GB of storage. Apple's 2022 iPad Pro is one of the best tablets to buy in 2024. Pair it with a keyboard and you have a compact laptop for getting things done on the go. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina (2388 x 1668) display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 10-core GPU, and 128GB of storage. It works with Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2.

12.9" iPad Pro M2 Cellular: $1,299 $1,199 @ B&H

Save $100 on the 12.9-inch Apple M2 iPad Pro with cellular support. In our 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 starts for its incredible display, strong performance, and impressive speakers. Its killer cameras and decent battery life are also impressive. Powerful enough the replace your laptop, the M2 iPad Pro Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2. Features: 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina XDR touchscreen, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 10-core GPU, dual rear camera (12MP and 10MP), 12MP front camera, 128GB of storage, iPadOS Price check: Amazon $1,289 | Best Buy $1,199 w/ membership

12.9" iPad Pro M2 (256GB): $1,199 $1,149 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the 256GB model 12.9-inch Apple M2 iPad Pro. My Best Buy Plus members take an extra $20 off. In our 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 starts for its incredible display, strong performance, and impressive speakers. Its killer cameras and decent battery life are also impressive. Features: 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina XDR touchscreen, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 10-core GPU, dual rear camera (12MP and 10MP), 12MP front camera, 256GB of storage, iPadOS Price check: Amazon $1,169 | B&H $1,199

12.9" iPad Pro M2 (512GB): $1,399 $1,349 @ Best Buy ($1,281 w/ membership)

Save $50 on the 512GB model 12.9-inch Apple M2 iPad Pro. My Best Buy Plus members save $117. In our 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 starts for its incredible display, strong performance, and impressive speakers. Its killer cameras and decent battery life are also impressive. Features: 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina XDR touchscreen, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 10-core GPU, dual rear camera (12MP and 10MP), 12MP front camera, 512GB of storage, iPadOS

Best iPad mini deals

Apple iPad mini 6 (64GB): $499 $399 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the iPad mini 6. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi 6 support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment. Price check: Best Buy $399 | B&H $499

Apple iPad mini 6 LTE (256GB): $799 $699 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the 256GB iPad mini 6 with cellular support. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, 256GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6, and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide-angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment. Price check: Amazon $699

When is the best time to buy an iPad?

iPad deals are a lot easier to find these days thanks to ongoing discounts available throughout the year. However, the best time to buy an iPad is typically during the later months of the year and Black Friday in particular. Around the holidays, we see the most competitive discounts among retailers and the lowest prices on Apple's premium tablets.

Other best times to buy an iPad are Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Amazon Prime Day, and back-to-school season.

What is the best iPad to buy?

Apple's latest iPad Air is the best iPad to buy and our number 1 pick for best overall tablet. It runs on Apple's old but still good M1 chip which makes it more than adequate for managing emails, socials, internet surfing, consuming content, gaming, and more.

Priced at $599 to start, you can usually find it on sale for $100 to $150 less.

What is the best budget iPad?

Although overshadowed by the iPad 10, the 9th generation iPad is the best value iPad you can get. For months now, it's been on and off sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $249 — the lowest price of the year.

In our iPad 9th gen review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars, praising its bright, vivid Retina display, outstanding performance, and impressive 12-hour battery life.

iPad accessory deals

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio: $179 $169 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the official Apple Smart Keyboard. Turn your iPad into a laptop with the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for the 11-inch iPad Pro. This keyboard case is designed to deliver a great typing experience on a comfortable keyboard whenever you need it. No charging or pairing required. Its durable lightweight cover protects both the front and back of your iPad. It works with iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation or later) and iPad Air (4th Generation).

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio 12.9: $199 $189 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for the12.9-inch iPad Pro. This iPad accessory lets you enjoy a great typing experience on a comfortable keyboard whenever you need it. There's no charging or pairing required so it's ready when you are. Its durable lightweight cover protects both the front and back of your iPad. It works with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, and 5th generation).

Apple Magic Keyboard:$299 $264 @ Amazon

Save $35 on the Apple Magic Keyboard for the best typing experience on an iPad. Nothing beats a proper keyboard or comes close to the seamless integration of Apple’s Magic Keyboard. The floating cantilever design allows you to adjust the iPad Pro display to the right angle, the typing experience is comfortable and the integrated trackpad means this can fill both roles in your life as a tablet and laptop. It works with iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation or later), iPad Air (4th generation).

Apple Pencil USB-C: $79 $69 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $10 on the Apple Pencil with USB-C connectivity lets you easily take notes, draw and design on your iPad. Thanks to low latency, it feels just like using a pencil supports Apple Pencil hover feature on the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation). When not in use, it magnetically attaches to your iPad for safe-keeping. Compatibility: iPad Air (4th & 5th generation), iPad mini (6th generation), iPad (10th generation), iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (3rd through 6th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st through 4th generation). Price check: Best Buy $79 | B&H $79

Apple Pencil 2: $129 $79 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon knocks $50 off the Apple Pencil 2. One of the best iPad accessories to buy, it provides you with pixel-perfect precision for drawing, sketching, coloring, taking notes, and more. It works with iPad Air (4th generation and later), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later), and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later). Price check: Best Buy $79 | Target $79 | Walmart $79

Apple Pencil 1st Generation: $94 $79 @ Amazon

At $20 of, the 1st generation Apple Pencil which lets you take notes, draw and design on your iPad. It works with the Pad Air (3rd generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad (6th, 7th, 8th and 9th generations), iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (1st and 2nd generations), iPad Pro 10.5‑inch and iPad Pro 9.7‑inch. Price check: Walmart $79