iPad 10 hits unprecedented low price of $334 at Amazon

Apple gave the iPad 10 a permanent $100 price cut after its iPad Air 6 and iPad Pro launch last Tuesday. To that, Amazon says, "Hold my beer," and takes even more dollars off Apple's latest entry flagship slate.

Right now, you can get the iPad 10 for just $334, which is $115 off its original price of $449 when it was first released. This is one of the best iPad deals you can get ahead of Memorial Day. As a reminder, we gave the iPad 10 our coveted Editor's Choice Award for its powerful, snappy performances, stunning display, and impressive speakers.

Amazon didn't put an expiration date on this deal; however, I feel it won't last long. I recommend you act now to snag these unprecedented savings.

Today's best iPad 10 deal