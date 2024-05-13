iPad 10 hits unprecedented low price of $334 at Amazon
Pick up the iPad 10 for an all-time low price of $334
Apple gave the iPad 10 a permanent $100 price cut after its iPad Air 6 and iPad Pro launch last Tuesday. To that, Amazon says, "Hold my beer," and takes even more dollars off Apple's latest entry flagship slate.
Right now, you can get the iPad 10 for just $334, which is $115 off its original price of $449 when it was first released. This is one of the best iPad deals you can get ahead of Memorial Day. As a reminder, we gave the iPad 10 our coveted Editor's Choice Award for its powerful, snappy performances, stunning display, and impressive speakers.
Amazon didn't put an expiration date on this deal; however, I feel it won't last long. I recommend you act now to snag these unprecedented savings.
Today's best iPad 10 deal
Apple iPad 10
Was: $449 $349
Now: $334 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Amazon now takes $115 off the iPad 10 and drops it to an all-time low price.
Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C connector, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), nearly 11-hour battery life.
Release date: Oct. 2022
Price history: This is the iPad 10's lowest price ever
Price check: Best Buy $349| B&H $349
Cheaper alternative: iPad 9 for $249 ($80 off)
Review consensus: Apple’s 10th Gen iPad is a powerful tablet that performs well, surpassing competitors in productivity-adjacent tasks.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★½
Buy it if: You want a cheaper iPad Air 6 or iPad Pro alternative with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard support. The iPad 10 is great for content consumption, internet browsing, emails, managing social media, and light productivity.
Don't buy it if: You want a tablet primarily for general use or one powerful enough to replace your laptop. Consider the Fire HD 10 for entertainment, the Samsung iPad 10 competitor, and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE with S Pen. If you want to replace your laptop, consider the new iPad Pro M4.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.