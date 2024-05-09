Get Paramount Plus free for 6 months with this insane Mint Mobile Unlimited deal

If Mint Mobile's Pixel 8 deal isn't enough to motivate you to make the switch, here's another tempting offer from the T-Mobile/Ryan Reynolds-owned mobile virtual network operator (MVNO).

Currently, you can get 6 months of Paramount Plus for free (valued at $18) when you buy a 3-month Mint Mobile Unlimited Plan for just $15/mo. Normally, you'd be expected to pay $120 upfront, so now it's just $46 for 3 months. of service. If you want to lower your monthly phone bill, this is one of the best carrier offers out there.

Today's best Mint Mobile deal

Mint Mobile Unlimited 3-month Plan: $30 $15/mo. @ Mint Mobile

Lowest price! New customers can get Mint Mobile's 3-month Unlimited Plan for just $15/mo. Normally, you'd expect to pay $30/mo. for the 3-month plan so that's 50% off. As if you needed any more incentive, Mint Mobile is now throwing in 6 months of Paramount Plus for free. After 3 months, you can renew with with any Mint Mobile plan: 3-Month Plan for $40/mo. ($120)

6-Month Plan for $35/mo. ($210)

12-Month Plan for $30/mo. ($360)

Mint Mobile is one of the many prepaid wireless carriers in the U.S. from which to choose from. According to our sister site, Tom's Guide, Mint Mobile is the best overall prepaid plan — period. In the U.S., Mint Mobile runs on T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network, so its coverage map blankets 99% of the region.

Paramount Plus is one of the best streaming services around and has a massive selection of movies and TV shows. Paramount Plus Essentials membership bundled with this Mint Mobile deal includes thousands of TV shows and movies, NFL on CBS live, top soccer games, limited ads, and CBSN 24/7 live news.

This deal ends May 31.