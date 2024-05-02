Epic Google pixel 8 deal slashes $180 and includes 6 months of free mint mobile

Google Pixel 8

Was: $699

Now: $519 @ Mint Mobile

Overview:

Save $180 on the popular Google Pixel 8 phone and get 6 months of free Mint Mobile service when you buy a 6-month plan

Features: 6.2-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2400) 60 to 120Hz OLED display, Google Tensor G3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, Android 14 OS out of the box, typical 4,575 mAh battery, 10.5-megapixel front camera, rear camera array with a 50-megapixel main camera and 12-megapixel ultrawide lens

Release date: October 2023

Price history: This isn't the lowest we've ever seen the Pixel 8 priced, but at $519 with 6 months of free Mint Mobile service, it's still an excellent deal.

Price comparison: Best Buy $549 | Amazon $549

Reviews: The Pixel 8 is part of Google's latest phone series, and reviewers love its slightly refreshed design, AI camera features, better battery life, and improved performance with the Tensor G3 chip.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want a mid-range phone with an excellent camera setup and AI features to help you take the best photos, great performance capabilities, and a decent battery life.

Don't buy it if: You want to spend less on a phone that's only equipped with basic functions. Or, you want to spend more on a premium phone with an even better camera setup, longer battery life, and more impressive performance. Check out our best phone deals for more options.