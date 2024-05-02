Epic Google pixel 8 deal slashes $180 and includes 6 months of free mint mobile
Grab Google's popular Pixel 8 phone while this deal lasts
If you've been wanting to switch your phone carrier or upgrade to the popular Pixel 8 phone, this is the perfect deal for you. Through Mint Mobile, you can save $180 on Google's Pixel 8 phone when you sign up for a 6-month phone plan with Mint. As a bonus, you'll get an extra 6 months of service free with Mint with this Pixel 8 bundle.
The Pixel 8 boasts a stunning 6.2-inch OLED display, an impressive camera setup with a 50-megapixel rear camera and great AI features, and the latest Tensor G3 chipset from Google. Pair this top-notch phone with a Mint Mobile plan — which comes with unlimited talk and text, high-speed 5G/4G LTE data, and a free mobile hotspot — and you've got an awesome deal.
Today's best Google Pixel 8 deal
Google Pixel 8
Was: $699
Now: $519 @ Mint Mobile
Overview:
Save $180 on the popular Google Pixel 8 phone and get 6 months of free Mint Mobile service when you buy a 6-month plan
Features: 6.2-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2400) 60 to 120Hz OLED display, Google Tensor G3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, Android 14 OS out of the box, typical 4,575 mAh battery, 10.5-megapixel front camera, rear camera array with a 50-megapixel main camera and 12-megapixel ultrawide lens
Release date: October 2023
Price history: This isn't the lowest we've ever seen the Pixel 8 priced, but at $519 with 6 months of free Mint Mobile service, it's still an excellent deal.
Price comparison: Best Buy $549 | Amazon $549
Reviews: The Pixel 8 is part of Google's latest phone series, and reviewers love its slightly refreshed design, AI camera features, better battery life, and improved performance with the Tensor G3 chip.
TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a mid-range phone with an excellent camera setup and AI features to help you take the best photos, great performance capabilities, and a decent battery life.
Don't buy it if: You want to spend less on a phone that's only equipped with basic functions. Or, you want to spend more on a premium phone with an even better camera setup, longer battery life, and more impressive performance. Check out our best phone deals for more options.
