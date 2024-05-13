Amazon knocks $50 off iPad Pro M4 preorders
Apple's new iPad Pro M4 is already $50 off
One thing about Amazon, it refuses to be beat when it comes to deals. Not too long after Best Buy shed $50 off iPad Pro M4 preorders for Plus members, Amazon ups the ante with the first all-inclusive outright discount.
Amazon currently offers the 11-inch iPad Pro M4 for $949 at Amazon. It normally costs $999 so you save $50 with this preorder deal. This is the first-ever discount on the iPad Pro that isn't behind a paywall. It's also one of the best iPad deals you can get before Memorial Day.
Today's best iPad Pro M4 deal
11" Apple iPad Pro M4: $999 $949 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Amazon takes $50 off when you preorder the new iPad Pro M4 starting from $999. The 2024 iPad Pro starts from $999 with storage capacity options from 256GB up to 2TB. Apple's 2024 iPad Pro is the thinnest ever and, for the first time, features a state-of-the-art display called Tandem OLED, which delivers 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Preorders ship to arrive by May 15, the iPad Pro M4's release date.
Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage.
Debuting Apple's blazing-fast new 9-core M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. GPU performance-wise, it’s 4X times faster so expect games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever.
Alternatively, If you have a similar device you don't mind parting with, you can save up to $600 when you sell Best Buy your old tablet. That's $20 more than what Apple currently offers in trade-in value.
If you're considering picking up Apple's M4-powered sooner than later, today's iPad Pro M4 preorder deals are worth considering.
