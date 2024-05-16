HP laptops are up to 64% off right now. Here are the 5 I would buy.

HP's hub for sales, its HP weekly deals shop, looks like it will slash up to 64 percent off select laptops ahead of Memorial Day.

One standout deal offers the HP Pavilion Laptop 15 for just $569 ($430 off). Featuring Intel's powerful 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor coupled with 16GB of RAM, this laptop is up to any task. It's a capable everyday laptop for college students, business pros, and anyone looking for a productivity machine.

Speakers tuned by audio experts B&O allow for an immersive sound experience whether you're watching movies on Paramount Plus or grooving to your Spotify playlist. Though we didn't get to test it, HP Pavilion Laptop reviews average 4.4 out of 5 stars at HP. Customers satisfied with their purchase gave it high praise for its speed, build quality, lovely display, and decent battery life.

Now, at $430 off, the HP Pavilion Laptop is a solid value for the price. And that's one of the top deals from HP’s Weekly Deals. See my recommended discounts below.

5 best HP laptop deals right now

HP Pavilion Laptop 15t: $999 $569 @ HP

Save $430 on the HP Pavilion Laptop 15t for a limited time. This Windows 11 Home-powered notebook packs plenty of punch for a 15-inch machine. It features a flicker-free screen for hours of B&O-powered entertainment, and it's just the right size for work or play. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, 720p HD webcam, Bang & Olufsen dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

HP Envy Laptop 17t: $1,279 $829 @ HP

Save $450 on the HP Envy Laptop 17t. If you're looking for a premium workstation that can double as a top-tier gaming rig, look no further. It's the perfect balance of power and portability. Features: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit touch display, Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, HP True Vision 5MP IR camera with privacy shutter, Bang & Olufsen dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

HP Envy x360 16t 2-in-1: $949 $719 @ HP

Save $230 on the 2024 HP Envy x360 16t 2-in-1 laptop. With a 360-degree hinge design, powerful Intel hardware, and dual speakers tuned by B&O, it's one of the best 2-in-1 laptops. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) touch screen, Intel Core Ultra 5 125U 12-core CPU, 512GB SSD, DTS:X® Ultra; dual speakers, 5MP IR camera with dual array mics, Windows 11 Home

HP Laptop 17: $799 $399 @ HP

You can save $400 on the HP Laptop 17t—that's a massive 50% savings. It's suitable for college students, business pros, and anyone else looking for a sub-$400 big-screen everyday computer. Features: 17.3-inch (1600 x 900) display, Gen Intel Core i5-1354U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel graphics, 256GB SSD, dual speakers, HP True Vision 720p HD camera with dual array mics, Windows 11 Home