MacBook Pro 14 with M3 Pro gets $200 price slash ahead of Memorial Day

Apple's latest MacBook Pro 14 with M3 Pro is one of the best laptops for power users on the go. We expect Memorial Day sales to kick off in a couple of weeks. Yet retailers are wasting no time slashing prices on MacBooks.

You can now get the MacBook Pro 14 with Apple M3 Pro for $1,799 at Amazon. Traditionally, $1999 is $200 in savings and just $50 shy of its all-time low price. This is one of the best early Memorial Day Apple deals I've seen and one of the best laptop deals this week.

Over the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro, the new M3 Pro-charged MacBook Pro delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. It's perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images.

It'll be a while before the next-gen MacBook Pro M4 hits shelves. So if you want to treat yourself or that grad you're proud of to a new MacBook, don't let this deal pass you by.

Today's best MacBook Pro 14 with M3 Pro deal