MacBook Pro 14 with M3 Pro gets $200 price slash ahead of Memorial Day
Apple's latest MacBook Pro 14 with M3 Pro is one of the best laptops for power users on the go. We expect Memorial Day sales to kick off in a couple of weeks. Yet retailers are wasting no time slashing prices on MacBooks.
You can now get the MacBook Pro 14 with Apple M3 Pro for $1,799 at Amazon. Traditionally, $1999 is $200 in savings and just $50 shy of its all-time low price. This is one of the best early Memorial Day Apple deals I've seen and one of the best laptop deals this week.
Over the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro, the new M3 Pro-charged MacBook Pro delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. It's perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images.
It'll be a while before the next-gen MacBook Pro M4 hits shelves. So if you want to treat yourself or that grad you're proud of to a new MacBook, don't let this deal pass you by.
Today's best MacBook Pro 14 with M3 Pro deal
Apple 14" MacBook Pro with M3 Pro
Was: $1,999
Now: $1,799 Amazon
Save $200 on the MacBook Pro 14 with Apple M3 Pro Chip for a limited time.
Launch date: Oct. 2023
Price history: This is the second-lowest price ever for the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro, just $50 shy of its all-time low of $1,749.
Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 12-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Pro 14-core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD
Price check: Best Buy $1,799| B&H $1,799 (ends May 15)
Review consensus: The MacBook Pro M3 series has only improved with the addition of Apple’s latest M3 Pro chip, which delivers better overall productivity and gaming performance than its predecessor with even longer battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (M3 Pro Max)
Buy it if: You want a laptop that can handle power-hungry productivity demands, video editing, and gaming while delivering long-lasting battery life.
Don't buy it if: You need a basic laptop to push documents and send emails or if it's out of your budget.
