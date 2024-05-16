iMessage and FaceTime were down, but Apple has resolved the issue

iMessage or FaceTime not working? Don't panic! We're seeing reports from around the net and social media that Apple's messaging platforms are encountering issues.

Thankfully, after an initial spike in user reports from online service status trackers and social media, it would appear that Apple has resolved the issues affecting its services and these apps are returning to normal.

Presently, DownDetector is showing a large drop off in user reports coming from the US and UK, indicating that service is returning to its messaging services.

iMessage/FaceTime is down, what should I do?

Service interruptions are likely not a result of anything you have done. Most service issues are due to Apple's service being at fault, meaning they're likely already be aware of it and currently attempting a fix.

In the meantime, you'll still be able to make use of other messaging services like WhatsApp, Telegram, X, and Facebook Messenger.

If the issue you're encountering is only happening with one contact, you might not be experiencing a service outage at all. We hate to break it to you, but you might want to check our guide revealing how to know if you're blocked on iMessage.

Tonight's issue appears to be in the process of resolving, so just hang tight. Your services will likely resume as normal again shortly.

However, in the meantime, if you try to send a message and still see a red exclamation mark with an alert that says Not Delivered, try the following steps:

Check your network connection. (See an SOS message? Click here for more information)

Tap the red exclamation mark, then tap "Try Again."

If you still can’t send the message, tap the red exclamation mark, then tap "Send as Text Message." Please note, choosing this option means messaging rates may apply.

If you're still experiencing issues, one last thing we can recommend is to restart your iPhone. Don't worry, this doesn't mean clearing any of your information, data, or pictures, just powering down your smartphone (or tablet) and powering it back up.

Need help figuring out how? Follow our guide on how to turn off an iPhone. Not working for your model of iPhone? Check out further instructions tailored to your phone at the Apple Support website.

When will iMessage/FaceTime be back online?

Service interruptions can last anywhere from a few minutes to several hours. We currently believe that normal service to iMessage and FaceTime will resume within the hour after Apple confirmed that current issues are resolved via its service status page.

Rest assured, we'll be here with news if this changes.