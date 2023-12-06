Best MacBook deals of December 2023

The best MacBook deals today offer solid discounts on Apple's stylish laptops. Even the latest MacBook Pro M3 is subject to discounts.

One example is the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro and 18GB RAM for $2249 at Amazon. Normally, you'd expect to shell out $2,499 for this powerhouse, so you're saving $250. This is the biggest discount yet for this particular configuration, making it one of the best laptop deals of the season.

The MacBook Pro with M3 Pro is perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like working with panoramic images. We reviewed the top-shelf MacBook Pro with M3 Pro Max and we were floored by its excellent overall and good gaming performance. The laptop's bright, colorful display and stellar audio also won us over. For these attributes, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our esteemed Editor's Choice Award stamp of approval.

Throughout the holidays, we're tracking the best MacBook deals at go-to Apple retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H. See our favorite discounts below.

Prefer a Windows laptop or Chromebook instead? Check out our best laptop deals hub for more holiday savings.

Best MacBook Air deals

15" Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,099 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: Best Buy $1,049 | B&H $1,099

13.6" Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,149 @ B&H

Save $150 on the 256GB MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM. This MacBook Air features an M2 8-core processor, 16-Core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

13.6" Apple MacBook Air M2 (512GB): $1,499 $1,299 @ B&H

Save $200 on the 512GB M2 Apple MacBook Air. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

13" Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Amazon

The 2020 M1 MacBook Air, the cheapest MacBook out there is now $250 cheaper than normal. Though it's been replaced by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops around. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $749 w/ membership

Best MacBook Pro deals

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,399 @ Best Buy w/ membership

My Best Buy Plus and Total members save $200 on the new 14-inch MacBook Pro M3. Best Buy's trade-in offer takes up to $825 off. Apple's M3 processor as 35% faster than its first generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Price check: Amazon $1,449

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro: $1,999 $1,949 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Save $50 when you buy the MacBook Pro M3 Pro with your My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. Best Buy's trade-in offer takes up to $825 off. The MacBook Pro with M3 Pro delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. This laptop is perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 12-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Pro 14-core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Max: $3,199 $3,039 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Save $160 when you buy the MacBook Pro M3 Max at Best Buy. Best Buy's trade-in offer takes up to $825 off. The MacBook Pro with M3 Max is specifically designed with machine learning programmers, 3D artists, and video editors in mind. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 14-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Pro 30-core GPU, 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Apple 13" MacBook Pro M2: $1,299 $1,099 @ Amazon

Amazon currently takes $200 off the M2 MacBook Pro — the best laptop that for power-users. The M2 MacBook Pro offers impressive battery life and is ideal for productivity, gaming, video editing, and photo editing. Features: 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch. Price check: Best Buy $1,234 w/ membership | B&H $1,099

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $1,999 $1,799 @ B&H

Save $200 on the 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Pro. Apple's latest pro-grade notebook packs a 14.2-inch (3024 x1964) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.

Apple 16" MacBook Pro M2 Max: $3,899 $3,699 @ B&H

Save $200 on the 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Pro Max in space gray. Plus, save up to $45 more when you bundle it with Microsoft 365 Personal or Adobe photo and/or video editing software. This top tier pro-grade Apple notebook packs a 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Max 12-core CPU, 38-core GPU, 64GB of RAM, 16-cpre neural engine and 1TB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.

Apple 16" MacBook Pro M1 Pro: $2,699 $1,899 @ B&H

Save $800 on the 1TB MacBook Pro 16 with M1 Pro chip. It features a 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 10-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 16-core GPU for graphics. Price check: Amazon $2,539

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M1 Max: $4,099 $2,399 @ B&H

Save $1,400 on the 2TB MacBook Pro 14 with M1 Max chip. It features a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Liquid Retina XDR display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Max 10-core chip coupled with 64GB of RAM and employs a 32-core GPU for graphics.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 M2 Pro 1TB: $2,499 $2,199 @ Amazon

Save $00 on the 1TB model MacBook Pro with M2 Pro. This pro-grade notebook packs a 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 M1 Max: $4,899 $2,999 @ B&H

Save $1,900 on the 4TB MacBook Pro 16 with M1 Max chip. It features a 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Max 10-core chip coupled with 64GB of RAM and employs a 32-core GPU for graphics.

Best refurbished MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Pro M2 512GB (Refurbished): $1,499 $1,149 @ Apple

Save $350 on the M2 MacBook Pro. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID are also on board.

Apple MacBook Air M1 512GB (Refurbished): $1,199 $1,019 @ Apple

Save $180 with this refurbished 512GB M1 MacBook Air deal. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro M1 512GB (Refurbished): $1,499 $1,099 @ Apple

This refurbished laptop deal takes $350 off the 512GB MacBook Pro M1. Besides Apple's M1 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600-pixel Retina display, 8GB of RAM, an 8-core GPU, and 512GB SSD. It scored a rare 5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops on the market.

Apple Education Store deals

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,199 @ Apple Education Store

Students save $100 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 at the Apple Education Store. The 15-inch MacBook Air features a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core chip, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. This MacBook deal is also open to parents, faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers.

Apple MacBook Air M2 256GB: from $999 @ Apple

Students and educators save snag the MacBook Air M2 starting from $999 at the Apple Education Store. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1600) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. This MacBook deal is also open to parents, faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers.

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $899 @ Apple

Students, parents, faculty, staff and homeschool teachers save $100 on the 2020 MacBook Air M1. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,499 @ Apple

Students, parents, educators, and faculty save $100 on the MacBook Pro M3 series at the Apple Education Store. Best Buy's trade in offer takes up to $825 off. The starting model M3 Pro features Apple's new M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. Apple claims its new M3 processor is 35 percent faster than its first generation M1 chip. Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections.

MacBook accessories

Apple Magic Mouse: $79 $69 @ Amazon

Apple's wireless Magic Mouse pairs instantly via Bluetooth with your Mac and is designed to glide smoothly across surfaces. Its built-in rechargeable battery lasts a month or longer in between charges. It's compatible with Mac with OS X 10.11 or later, iPad with iPadOS 13.4, and later.

Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad: $199 $179 @ Amazon

The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID enables fast, easy, and secure logins and purchases. Meanwhile, its nifty numeric keypad is great if you find yourself working with spreadsheets or applications relative to finance. Easy to set up, it pairs "magically" with your Mac and ships with a woven USB-C to Lightning cable. Price check: B&H $179

Logitech MK470 Slim Combo: $49 $27 @ Walmart

Save $22 on the Logitech MK470 Keyboard and Mouse Combo. This bundle includes a Logitech keyboard and Logitech M350 Pebble wireless mouse. The kit's simple plug-and-play USB receiver is easy to set up and covers a range of 10 feet. It works with Windows 7 and later, ChromeOS and Surface devices.

Apple Magic Trackpad: $129 $109 @ Amazon

Apple Magic Trackpad is wireless and rechargeable, and it includes the full range of Multi-Touch gestures and Force Touch technology. The trackpad's sensors make scrolling and swiping through your favorite content more productive and comfortable than ever. Magic Trackpad automatically pairs with your Mac ships with woven USB-C to Lightning Cable that lets you pair and charge via a USB-C port on your Mac.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $479 @ Amazon

Save $79 on the AirPods Max — Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other. Price check: Best Buy $479

Apple AirPods 2: $129 $99 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the AirPods 2 with lightning Charging Case at Walmart starting Nov. 8. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town. Price check: Walmart $99

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169 $164 @ Amazon

Apple's 3rd generation AirPods with Lightning Charging Case. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $237 @ Amazon

Amazon takes a modest $12 off Apple's AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Apple EarPods USB-C: $19 @ Amazon

If you prefer wired earbuds, pick up the new Apple EarPods with USB-C for just under $20. Cheaply priced and sufficient for listening to Apple Music playlists on commutes, these wired buds pump out clean, pleasant sound that emphasizes treble and vocals. Inline controls let you easily adjust volume, control playback and answer or end calls. Price check: Best Buy $19

Dell Speakerphone (SP3022): $99 $79 @ Dell

Save $20 on the Dell Speakerphone. This micro soundbar is compact enough to sit beside a laptop on your workspace. LED lights inducted MS-Teams app status, call / hang-up, volume up, volume down, and mic mute / unmute. With AI noise cancellation, numerous people can speak at once and still be heard clearly. The Dell speakerphone connects with laptops or monitors via USB-A and USB-C ports.