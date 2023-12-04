The best gaming laptop deals in December 2023

It's early December and the best gaming laptop deals of the holiday season are here. This is the time of year when retailers purge their inventory so we're seeing deep discounts on Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 and AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series GPU-powered laptops. Naturally, previous-gen RTX 30 and AMD RX 6000 gaming notebooks see the biggest markdowns.

So if you're looking for a price break on a gaming laptop, there are plenty of savings to take advantage of. You'll find the best gaming laptop deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. Smaller retailers like B&H and Newegg also offer stellar discounts on laptops at the moment. Direct manufacturer discounts coming from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and Razer aren't too shabby either.

Our curated list of gaming laptop deals will save you money and precious time. Whether you're an entry-level gaming or pro level competitor, we've covered all the bases.

From gaming laptops under $1000 — to the best gaming laptops for esports, see today's best deals below.

Best gaming laptop deals

Gaming laptop deals under $800

Gigabyte G5 RTX 4060: $1,099 $799 @ BestBuy

Save $300 on this Gigabyte G5 with RTX 4060. This is a super affordable gaming laptop option with a powerful GPU that will keep you at the top of your game for years to come. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz) display, Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD.

Asus TUF Gaming F17 RTX 3050: $899 $749 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the Asus TUF Gaming F17. The laptop in this deal packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

Lenovo LOQ RTX 4050: $1,099 $699 @ Best Buy

Save $400 on the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop. This machine has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's RTX 4050 GPU handles graphics.

Gigabyte G5 RTX 4060: $1,099 $749 @ Amazon

Save $350 on the Gigabyte G5 with the powerful RTX 4060 GPU inside. For under $900, you get a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $799

Dell G16 RTX 3050 Ti: $1,249 $799 @Dell

Save $450 on the Dell G16. It packs a 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles demanding graphics.

Gaming laptop deals under $1,000

Lenovo LOQ RTX 4050: $1,129 $839 @ Lenovo

Save $290 on the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop with RTX 4050. Plus get 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass. This AMD-powered machine totes a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 350-nit 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with the the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU and 6GB of dedicated memory. There's also a built-in 1080p camera with dual mic and privacy shutter for Twitch streaming and zoom calls.

HP Victus 15 RTX 4050 (2023): $1,169 $979 @ Amazon

Save $190 on the HP Victus 15-fa1010nr is one of the best gaming laptops for casual gamers. For under $1,000, this budget-friendly pick is configured to offer a solid gaming experience. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13500H 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB of dedicated memory, 512GB SSD. Price check: HP $979

HP Omen 16 RTX 4050: $1,399 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $400 on the 16.1-inch HP Omen gaming laptop. This machine is configured with a 16.1 inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory takes care of graphics. This deal includes 1-month of Xbox Game Pass for free (valued at $10).

Gaming laptop deals under $1,500

MSI Stealth 15 RTX 4060: $1,599 $1,489 @ Amazon

Save $110 on the MSI Stealth. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Alongside the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, it has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.

Asus TUF Gaming A17 RTX 4070: $1,799 $1,399 @ Newegg

Save $400 on the TUF Gaming A17 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU. It packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory.

Gaming laptop deals under $2,000

Alienware x14 R2 RTX 4060: $1,999 $1,699 @ Dell

Save $300 on the latest Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop via coupon, "SAVE150". It features a 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 300-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory does the heavy graphics lifting.

Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4070: $1,999 $1,699 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the Asus ROG Strix G16 with this stellar gaming laptop deal. This laptop packs a 16-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel display, an Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The Strix lasted 8 hours and 49 minutes on our battery test.

HP Omen Transcend 16 RTX 4070: $2,049 $1,799 @ Amazon

Save $250 with this 2023 HP Omen Transcend 16 and free HyperX Cloud II Core wireless gaming headset bundle. The laptop in this deal packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, 13th gen Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

Gaming laptop deals under $2,500

Gigabyte Aorus 17H RTX 4080: $2,299 $2,029 @ Newegg

Save $270 on the Gigabyte Aorus 17H RTX 4080 gaming laptop via rebate This high-performance machine packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Graphics muscle is supplied by Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB of dedicated memory. Price check: B&H $2,099

Gigabyte Aorus 17X RTX 4080: $2,699 $2,399 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the Gigabyte Aorus 17X gaming laptop, powered by Windows 11 Pro. This high performance PC is configured with a 17.3-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX 24-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. For demanding graphics handling, it employs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB of VRAM. Price check: B&H $2,399