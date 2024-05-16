Is Samsung making a MacBook killer? Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge with Snapdragon X Elite leaked (again)

Samsung might be coming straight for Apple

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

We've been hearing whispers about the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge for months, but now we might have seen images of it out in the wild — and it seems like Samsung is building a laptop to rival the MacBook. 

Notebook Check reported that two variants of the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge appeared on Korea Certification Mark's website, which was spotted by a Naver user. Six models are listed: Two 14-inch laptops and four 16-inch laptops.

We learned the pricing and specs of the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge in March. Qualcomm has already revealed the benchmarks for its Snapdragon X Elite processor (which we'll explore below).

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge will make a splash, but let's dive into what we just learned and all the information we've gathered.

The leak in question

First things first: What's new? Well... this!

Image 1 of 2
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge(Image credit: Naver)


We're looking at what appears to be a 14-inch and 16-inch model of the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge. There's not much that's changed with the chassis from afar. It still looks like Samsung is trying to hit that MacBook look. I can't say I'm a fan of how it looks, but how it feels is equally important, and I'm excited to touch it.

We even got model numbers for the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge.

  • 14-inch: NT940XMA, NT940XMB
  • 16-inch: NT960XMA, NT960XMB, NT961XMA, NT961XMB

What else do we know?

WinFuture reported that Qualcomm's new 12-core Snapdragon X Elite is powerful enough to beat Apple's M2 chip. I know what you're thinking: "That's two generations ago!" 

But hey, Samsung needs to start somewhere. It's dominated the phone game for a while, and now it's time for the company to make bangin' laptops.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 15

(Image credit: Future)

According to Qualcomm's benchmarks, showcased in October 2023, the Snapdragon X Elite ran the Geekbench 6.2 overall performance test on two different configurations. The first (high performance) scored 15,130, and the second (thin-and-light) scored 14,000. 

Both models outpaced the Apple M2 (10,088) by a wide margin. However, it also beats the MacBook Air 15-inch (M3), which got 12,052. But it couldn't touch the MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Max, 2023), which scored a whopping 20,863.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge's storage starts at 512GB, which is fine, but according to Notebook Check, it's capped at 16GB of RAM. We're slowly but surely transitioning to a time where 32GB of RAM will be the new standard, so if that's true, getting capped at 16GB of RAM seems like running a marathon with a barbell attached to your foot.

According to the WinFuture report, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge will launch at "around €1,800," roughly $2,074. Of course, that won't be the final US price. However, that's still a hefty sum for consumers to buy into. If it challenges the king of premium laptops (Apple), Samsung will have its work cut out.

Our thoughts

Considering that the rest of the Samsung Galaxy Book line boasts OLED touchscreen displays and long battery life (except the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro), we're hoping that the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge follows the same trend.

However, we won't know until we get the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge in our hands and through our lab. It would be nice to see a wider variety of processors to take on Apple M-series chips. Clearly, it was the best move for the Cupertino-based tech giant, so maybe Snapdragon can become a more household chip for laptops.

For more news, rumors, and updates on everything related to the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge and all things tech, follow Laptop Mag on XFacebook, and Flipboard for the latest news as it arrives.

