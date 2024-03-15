Best Buy is having a big sale this weekend, here's 21 deals I recommend

There's a big Best Buy sale happening now through Sunday, Mar. 17 in response to Amazon's Big Spring Sale. The big box retailer is slashing prices on laptops, tablets, phones, wearables, and more.

Apple products are deeply discounted like the excellent 15-inch MacBook Air M2 which is on sale for $999 ($300 off). If you're a power-user, snap up the 1TB model MacBook Pro M2 with 24GB RAM for $1,399 ($700 off) while you still can. Even better, My Best Buy Plus members save an extra $100 which reduces it to just $1299 at checkout ($800 off). Since My Best Buy Plus costs $50/yr. and the extra discount you're getting is twice that, it's worth joining. This way, you'll have access to future Best Buy member exclusive deals like this.

Gamers on a budget will benefit from discounts of up to 50% on select gaming laptops and accessories. Prices start from just $479 with the HP Victus 15 for anyone looking for a gaming laptop under $500.

And that's just a few of the outstanding deals from this weekend's big Best Buy sale. Here's 21 deals I recommend you snag this weekend.

Best Buy sale — deals I recommend

Laptops

Apple 13.6" MacBook Air M2: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-13-6-laptop-apple-m2-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-midnight%2F6509650.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,099 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the excellent 13.6" MacBook Air M2. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-macbook-air-15-laptop-m2-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-latest-model-midnight%2F6534606.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. We gave the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/MacBook-Air-15-review" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">MacBook Air 15 a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID Best Buy also offers the <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-macbook-air-15-laptop-m2-chip-16gb-memory-1tb-ssd-space-gray%2F6382777.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">1TB model 15" Apple MacBook Air M2 with 16GB RAM for $1,499 ($400 off)

Apple 13" MacBook Air M1: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-13-3-laptop-apple-m1-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-space-gray-space-gray%2F5721600.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $999 $649 @ Best Buy

Save $350 on the M1 MacBook Air — the cheapest MacBook you can buy. Successor to the previous-gen M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops you can get. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 7-core GPU, 256GB SSD, macOS Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB08N5KWB9H%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $969| <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1604827-REG/apple_mgn93ll_a_13_3_macbook_air_with.html/?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">B&H $799| <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-MacBook-Air-13-3-inch-Laptop-Silver-M1-Chip-8GB-RAM-256GB-storage%2F609040889" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Walmart $699

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flenovo-ideapad-3i-15-6-fhd-touch-laptop-core-i5-1155g7-with-8gb-memory-512gb-ssd-abyss-blue%2F6549067.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $629 $349 @ Best Buy

Save $280 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i and nab it for just under $350. <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584496&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpsref.lenovo.com%2FDetail%2FIdeaPad%2FIdeaPad_3_15ITL6%3FM%3D82H803SBUS&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - lenovo.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Released in May 2023, it's a budget-friendly option if you're looking for a sub-$350 laptop. Powered by <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fsupport.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Fwindows%2Fwindows-10-and-windows-11-in-s-mode-faq-851057d6-1ee9-b9e5-c30b-93baebeebc85%23%3A~%3Atext%3DWindows%252011%2520in%2520S%2520mode%2520is%2520a%2520version%2520of%2520Windows%2CMicrosoft%2520Edge%2520for%2520safe%2520browsing." data-link-merchant="click.linksynergy.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - lenovo.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">Windows 11 Home in S Mode, this laptop is streamlined for security and performance. Features: 15.6 inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit touch display, Intel Core i5-1155G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows Home 11 in S mode

Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro M2 (512GB): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-pro-13-3-laptop-apple-m2-chip-8gb-memory-512gb-ssd-latest-model-space-gray%2F6509653.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,499 $1,099 @ Best Buy ($999 w/ membership)

One of today's best MacBook deals takes $400 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro M2. My Best Buy Plus and Total members can snag it for just $999. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/macbook-pro-13-m2-review" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">MacBook Pro M2 review, we praise its stellar overall and gaming performance, super-fast SSD and great webcam. It also has a great webcam and a comfortable keyboard that's a pleasure to use. We rate the M2 MacBook Pro 4.5 out of 5-stars — backed by our Editor's Choice award. Features: 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID

HP Envy 17 Touch: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhp-envy-17-3-full-hd-touch-screen-laptop-intel-core-i7-16gb-memory-1tb-ssd-natural-silver%2F6535750.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,349 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $350 on the HP Envy 17 Touch screen laptop .If you're looking for a premium laptop that does it all, the HP Envy 17 is perfect balance of power and portability. Features: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit touch screen, Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, HP True Vision 5MP IR camera with privacy shutter, Bang & Olufsen dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 RTX 4060: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Facer-predator-helios-neo-16-wqxga-165hz-ips-gaming-laptop-intel-i7-13700hx-geforce-rtx-4060-with-16gb-ddr5-1tb-ssd%2F6541302.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,579 $1,079 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $500 off the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16. Jump into PC gaming right away with the included 1-free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz 500-nit display, Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Tablets

Apple iPad 9:<a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-10-2-inch-ipad-9th-generation-with-wi-fi-64gb-space-gray%2F4901809.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $329 $249 @ Best Buy

Save $80 on the 9th generation iPad and snap up Apple's cheapest tablet for even less. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Keyboard: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmicrosoft-surface-pro-9-13-touch-screen-intel-core-i5-16gb-memory-256gb-ssd-with-surface-pro-keyboard-graphite%2F6560599.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,539 $1,099 @ Best Buy

Save $540 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature keyboard bundle. This deal includes a 30-day free trial of both Microsoft 365 Family (valued at $30) and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (valued at $51) Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense 120Hz touchscreen, Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, stylus support, 1080p camera, Windows 11 Home with <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/news/microsoft-copilot" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Copilot Price check: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Fstore%2Fconfigure%2FSurface-Pro-9%2F93vkd8np4fvk%3F" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Microsoft $1,429

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-tab-s9-ultra-14-6-256gb-wi-fi-with-s-pen-graphite%2F6546675.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,199 $1,099 @ Samsung

Best Buy takes $100 off the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. In pir hands-on <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/galaxy-tab-s9" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review, we liked its gorgeous AMOLED 2X display, powerful performance, and bundled S pen. We also found its enhanced quad-speaker array and useful DeX Mode impressive. Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing, 512GB of storage, and 8,400mAH battery.

Apple iPad mini 6: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-ipad-mini-latest-model-with-wi-fi-64gb-purple%2F4901905.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $499 $399 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the iPad mini 6. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi 6 support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic LTE: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-watch6-classic-stainless-steel-smartwatch-47mm-lte-black%2F6546697.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $399 $399 @ Best Buy

Save $80 on the LTE model Galaxy Watch 6 Classic during today's Best Buy sale. In our hands-on review, we claimed the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/news/samsung-galaxy-watch-6-and-watch-6-classic-hands-on" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic was fantastic. With gorgeous AMOLED displays, IP68 and MIL-STD 810H ratings, 30 to 40 hours of battery life and fast wireless charging. Features: LTE support, Fitness tracking, a rotating bezel, 16GB of storage, a 47-milimeter AMOLED screen, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, always-on heart monitoring, advanced sleep coaching and more.

Headphones

Apple AirPods Max: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-airpods-max-space-gray%2F6373460.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $549 $479 @ Best Buy

Save $70 on the AirPods Max — Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbeats-by-dr-dre-beats-studio-pro-wireless-noise-cancelling-over-the-ear-headphones-black%2F6501017.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $349 $199 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the Beats Studio Pro, the best AirPods Max alternatives. For less money, Beats Studio Pro headphones offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility. Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active-noise cancelling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours if battery life on a full charge.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-wh1000xm5-wireless-noise-canceling-over-the-ear-headphones-black%2F6505727.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$ 399 $328 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, save $70 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Wireless Headphones. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbose-quietcomfort-ultra-wireless-noise-cancelling-over-the-ear-headphones-white-smoke%2F6554462.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $429 $379 @ Best Buy

Now $50 off, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra are among the best premium wireless headphones around. Spatial audio gives you an immersive experience that makes music feel more real. Meanwhile, Custom Tune technology lets you personalize sound to your liking. Features: 35mm drivers, spatial audio, ANC immersion modes, Bluetooth 5.3 with 30-foot range, up to 24 hours of battery life

Sony WH-CH720N Headphones: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-whch720n-wireless-noise-canceling-headphones-blue%2F6533160.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $149 $129 @ Best Buy

Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphone is Sony's lightest headband-style audio wearable yet. Comfortable to wear, the Sony WH-CH720N delivers high quality sound and has a built-in mic for crystal-clear hands-free calls. And with up to 35 hours of battery life on a full charge and multipoint connection for up to two devices at once, the Sony WH-CH720N has a leg up on competing pricier headphones.

Gaming

Sony PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Bundle:<a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-playstation-5-slim-console-marvels-spider-man-2-bundle-full-game-download-included-white%2F6565065.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $499 $449 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on Sony's PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle. This bundle includes: a PlayStation 5 Slim console, DualSense wireless controller and a full game download for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Asus ROG Ally: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fasus-rog-ally-7-120hz-fhd-1080p-gaming-handheld-amd-z1-extreme-processor-512gb-white%2F6542964.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $699 $599 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming console. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/Asus-ROG-Ally" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Asus ROG Ally review, we gave it solid 4 out of 5-star rating for its smooth gaming performance, bright, vivid 120Hz 1080p touch screen and lightweight, comfortable design. Simply put, the Asus ROG Ally is an exciting addition to the handheld gaming world.

Acer Nitro XV275K 4K Gaming Monitor: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Facer-nitro-xv275k-p3biipruzx-27-mini-led-uhd-3840-x-2160-freesync-premium-gaming-monitor-with-160hz-1ms-hdr1000-black%2F6539416.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $799 $549 @ Best Buy

Today's Best Buy sale takes $250 off the Acer Nitro XV275K 4K Gaming Monitor. Featuring dynamic contrast, precise color depth, HDR1000, and AMD FreeSync, it gives you the competitive edge you need. Features: 27-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 1,000-nit 160Hz MiniLED display, AMD FreeSync Premium, 1ms response time, HDR1000, 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports

TVs

77" Samsung S89C OLED 4K TV (2023): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-77-class-s89c-oled-4k-uhd-smart-tizen-tv%2F6553149.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $3,599 $1,799 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Best Buy knocks a massive $1,800 off the 77-inch Samsung S89C OLED 4K TV. Features: 77-inch 4K 120Hz OLED panel, HDR 10+, Quantum HDR, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync), works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, 4 x HDMI ports, Tizen TV OS

65" Samsung CU7000B LED 4K TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-65-class-cu7000-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6537363.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $599 $399 @ Best Buy

Save $80 on the 2023 65-inch Samsung CU7000B LED 4K Smart Tizen TV. It features Samsung's Crystal processor 4K with 4K UHD upscaling and HDR. With the latest Smart TV apps pre-installed, expect nothing short of a cinematic experience. Features: 65-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 60Hz LED display, Crystal Processor with 4K UHD Upscaling, HDR 10, HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma, Samsung Gaming Hub, works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings