Here are 21 Best Buy anti-Prime Day deals I'd snap up before Black Friday

Best Buy's anti-Prime Day sale is on through Oct. 9 to take on October Prime Day deals fest. For a limited time, you can tech and gaming discounts that are on par with or beat Amazon's. I'm seeing notable price cuts on laptops, tablets, headphones, wearables, TVs, gaming consoles, and more.

Where Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days discounts require a Prime membership to access, Best Buy's anti-Prime Day deals are for everyone. However, My Best Buy Plus and Total members can score extra savings on select products.

One example is the Asus ROG Ally X 7 which falls to $699($100 off) at checkout w/ Plus. This is the first discount I've seen for this gaming handheld and one of the best Black Friday in October deals you can get now.

Black Friday is nearly upon us it's evident that retailers are kicking off the holiday season now. That's why you'll see that Best Buy's anti-Prime Day follows the trend by rolling out early holiday deals online and in stores.

I've been covering retail sales for six years so I know a good deal when I see one. Here are 21 Best Buy anti-Prime Day I'd add to my shopping cart.

Best Buy anti-Prime Day deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i: $499 $259 @ Best Buy

At $240 off, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is one of the best budget laptops around. Although we didn't test it, IdeaPad 1i reviews from verified Best Buy customers rate it 4.6 out of 5 stars. Happy owners say it's a great value for the price and offers speed, portability, and reliability. Powered by Windows 11 Home in S mode, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is streamlined for security and performance. Features: 14-inch (1920 x1080) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home is S mode.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC: $1,349 $799 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy anti-Prime Day 48-hour flash deal takes $550 off the Galaxy Book 4 Edge. In our lab's Geekbench overall performance tests, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge notched a multi-core of 15,818 and 2,935 for the single-core test. By comparison, it beat the MacBook Pro 14 M3 Pro (14,357 and 3,154, respectively). Features: 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, Fingerprint Reader, Windows 11 Home

Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC: $1,199 $999 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy anti-Prime Day deal knocks $200 off the excellent Acer Swift 14 Copilot+ PC. In our Acer Swift 14 AI review, we were impressed with the laptop's light, yet sturdy aluminum design, solid performance, and 14+ hour battery life in between charges. Features: 14.5-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz LCD touchscreen display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite CPU, Adreno graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, Windows 11 Home

Asus ProArt P16 Copilot+PC: $1,899 $1,699 at Best Buy

Best Buy's anti-Prime Day sale knocks $20 off the Asus ProArt P16 Copilot+ PC. The ASUS ProArt P16 is a superb creator laptop that pairs impressive performance scores with a stylish satin black design. No matter what kind of creative work you need to get done, the ProArt P16 is a laptop well worth considering.

BRAND NEW AND ALREADY ON SALE Microsoft Surface Pro 11 Copilot+ PC: $1,499 $1199 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's anti-Prime Day sale takes $300 off the Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ PC for the first time. In our Surface Pro 2024 review, we noted its great battery life and gorgeous screen. If you don't mind spending extra for a keyboard, this is a good introduction to Copilot+ PCs. Features: 13-inch 3K (2880 x 1920) 564-nit 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

BRAND NEW AND ALREADY ON SALE Apple MacBook Air M2: $999 $749 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $250 on the excellent 13.6" MacBook Air M2. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS

BRAND NEW AND ALREADY ON SALE Apple MacBook Pro M3 1TB: $1,999 $1,699 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $300 on the 1TB model MacBook Pro M3 and an extra $100 at checkout with My Best Buy Plus. The best laptop for power users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. Features: 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Mac OS

Alienware x16 RTX 4070: $2,699 $1,999 @ Best Buy

Best Buy continues to slash $400 off the Alienware x16 with RTX 4070 GPU. We didn't test this exact laptop, however, in our Alienware x17 R2 review, we loved its beautiful design, excellent audio, and powerful gaming performance. We were also impressed by the laptop's incredibly fast transfer speeds. After thorough testing, we have the Alienware X17 R2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars, and our Editor's Choice Award. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, NVIDIA G-SYNC, Intel Core Ultra 9 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 1TB SSD, Alienware cherry keyboard with per-key RGB LED, AlienFX lighting, FHD RGB + IR camera with dual array mics, Windows 11 Home Price check: Dell $1,999

BRAND NEW AND ALREADY ON SALE Apple iPad 10: 349 $299 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the 10th generation Apple iPad with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than the iPad 9. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Apple iPad mini 6 (64GB): $499 $399 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the iPad mini 6. As we praise in our iPad mini 6 review, this tablet is compact, has a sharp, bright display, and delivers snappy performance. Its battery life was also impressive for an iPad, lasting 11 hours in real-world testing. We loved the iPad mini so much that we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award. Features: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID. Apple Pay

Samsung 32" Odyssey G51C QHD Monitor: $399 $229 at Best Buy

Save $150 on the Samsung 32" Odyssey G51C QHD Monitor with My Best Buy Plus. While we didn't test this monitor, Samsung Odyssey G5 reviews from satisfied Best Buy customers rate it 4.7 out of 5 stars. Features: 32-inch 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution panel, 350 nits of brightness, 165z refresh rate, 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium

Lenovo Legion Go: $699 $549 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $150 and enjoy console-level gaming on the fantastic Lenovo Legion Go. One of the best PlayStation Portable alternatives, it supports remote play, Xbox Game Pass, Steam, Epic Games Store, Battle.net, and more. To get you started, it includes three free months of Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming service, which affords you access to more than 100 games. Features: 8.8-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 144Hz touch screen, AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11

Google Pixel Watch 2: $349 $199 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! For a limited time, save $150 on the Google Pixel Watch 2. The new Pixel Watch 2 features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design as the original Pixel Watch. Price check: Amazon $249

Beats Solo 4 Headphones: $199 $99 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the latest Beats Solo 4 headphones. They pack redesigned custom 40mm drivers into the iconic, stylish design synonymous with Beats. Featuring Personalized Spatial Audio, they deliver immersive, clear, crisp, distortion-free sound. Features: Up to 50 hours of battery life, Personalized Spatial Audio, Fast Fuel quick-charging, high-resolution lossless audio

Sony LinkBuds S: $199 $129 @ Best Buy

Save $70 on the excellent Sony LinkBuds S with this October Prime Day alternative deal. These wireless earbuds feature Sony's signature sound, superb noise-cancelling, and useful features for the price.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack: $99 $79 @ Best Buy

This week's Best Buy's sale takes $20 off this 4-Pack of Apple AirTag trackers through Sept. 7. This multipack of four Apple AirTags gives you more value for your dollar. This bundle includes four of Apple's tracking devices to make sure all your items never get lost. In our Apple AirTag review, we praise its excellent tracking capabilities, ultra-wideband (UWB) tech, and rugged, lightweight design. Although it lacks a keychain hole, we gave the Apple AirTag an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

HP Envy 6065e All-in-One Inkjet Printer: $129 $55 @ Best Buy

Save $75 on the HP Envy 6065e All-in-One Inkjet Printer at Best Buy. This printer features automatic 2-sided printing and makes it easy to print, scan, and copy for creative projects, photos, and homework. And what's more, it includes 6 months of HP Instant Ink for free with HP+ activation.