Our favorite 2-in-1 laptops on sale for October Prime Day
Don't miss our favorite 2-in-1 laptop deals during Prime Day
2-in-1 laptops are vital for artists and workers who need versatility, as being able to swap from tablet to laptop mode makes for the perfect companion for certain workflows. And considering 2-in-1 laptops are light and portable, they're the ultimate travel companions. We've seen some excellent 2-in-1 laptops go on sale during Amazon's October Prime Day, but we didn't expect that many of our best 2-in-1 laptops would be seeing discounts.
In fact, our number one choice for best overall 2-in-1 is currently on sale, with the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 currently at $1,179 @ Amazon. This is $300 off its original price of $1,479, and considering how we absolutely fell in love with its thin and light chassis, long-lasting battery life that hit 11 hours, and powerful Intel Core Ultra performance, it's an absolute steal.
But that's not the only 2-in-1 laptop that has come on sale, so without further ado, lets jump into some of the best deals for our favorite 2-in-1 laptops.
Best 2-in-1 laptop October Prime Day deals
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1: $1,479 $1,179 @ Amazon
The HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 is our number one 2-in-1 laptop right now, leading our best 2-in-1 laptop lists without issue. It's built with a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7-155H processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage all packed into a powerful 14-inch exterior with an OLED panel at 2.8K resolution. It's light at 3.2 pounds, thin at 0.7-inches, features 11 hours of battery life, and is now $300 dollars off at Amazon. Plain and simply, this is the best deal you can find for a 2-in-1 laptop right now.
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook: $624 $499 @ Walmart
If you're in need of an incredible 2-in-1 Chromebook, look no further than the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, which we have listed as the best budget option in our best 2-in-1 laptops list. It's built with an Intel Core i3-1315U processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of eMMC storage, all packed into a 14-inch package with a 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution display. In short, it's not gonna blow your mind by any means, but at the price you're paying, it has speedy performance, sturdy hinges, a great keyboard, and an alluring exterior. This is an excellent choice for budget consumers during October Prime Day.
