Save up to 55% on Razer gaming laptops in alternative October Prime Day sale

Razer manufacturers some of the best gaming laptops out there, and when looking at 2023, the Razer Blade 14 was my favorite gaming laptop of that year and I went so far as to call it the "best gaming laptop you can buy" in my 4.5 out of 5 star review. And with October Prime Day now live, competing retailers are hosting their own selection of deals for powerful Razer gaming laptops.

In this case, Best Buy features a selection of Razer gaming laptops available at a discounted price. One example is the Razer Blade 17 currently on sale for $1,699 at Best Buy, which is $2,100 off its original price of $3,799.

Razer gaming laptops excel that going beyond just providing superb frame rates, as they also consider display vibrancy and brightness, battery life, sturdy design, a satisfying keyboard, and a minimalist aesthetic that makes it feel as good as it looks. There are a few excellent Razer gaming laptops on sale, so let us jump into the best deals.

Best Razer gaming laptop October Prime Day deals

Razer Blade 17: $3,799 $1,699 @ Best Buy

This is by far the steepest discount we've seen on a Razer gaming laptop thus far during our October Prime Day search, but it's for good reason. This Razer Blade 17 is packed with an RTX 3070 Ti, whereas the rest of the products in this list are powered by a 40-series GPU. In other words, if you're willing to take a small hit to power (even then, an RTX 3070 Ti is still plenty strong), you'll be happy with this far lower price compared to other Razer laptops. It also features 1TB of SSD storage, 32GB of RAM, an 12th Generation Intel Core i9, and a 3,840 x 2,560-pixel UHD display.

Razer Blade 16 RTX 4070: $3,299 $2,499 @ Best Buy

If you'd like to power up your Razer Blade laptop with something that can easily tackle most games without issue, look no further than the Razer Blade 16 built with an RTX 4070 graphics card, mini-LED 4K UHD display at 240Hz refresh rate, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and an Intel Core 13th Generation i9 processor. This is an incredible gaming laptop built for those who want something close to the best, but don't want to spend over $3,000.

Razer Blade 16 RTX 4080: $3,199 $3,599 @ Best Buy

Now we're moving up to the big leagues in terms of power, with this Razer Blade 16 being one of the best you can get your hands on, and it's now at a discount of $400 at Best Buy. This beast is built with an RTX 4080 graphics card, Intel Core i9 14th Generation processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a gorgeous OLED panel at 2,560 x 1,440-pixel resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. If you want to buy a gaming laptop that truly feels premium, look no further than this.