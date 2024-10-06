Walmart is having an Anti-Prime Day sale to rival Amazon, here are 21 early holiday deals I'd shop

Good news for bargain hunters looking for anti-Prime Day deals this week. Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale runs from Oct.8-13 to rival Amazon's October Prime Day event (Oct.8-9).

Dubbed Walmart Holiday Deals, the big box retailer's huge fall sale takes on Amazon Big Deal Days with epic discounts on tech and gaming for all.

Unlike Amazon's October Prime sale, Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale offers deals online and in stores. What also sets Walmart's fall sale apart from Amazon's is that Walmart Holiday Deals are available for all to shop — not just paid Walmart Plus members.

However, Walmart Plus members get to shop earlier, starting Oct. 8 at midnight. ET. Everyone may shop Walmart Holiday Deals starting Oct. 8 at 12 p.m. ET at Walmart.com and the Walmart mobile app. By comparison, Amazon's best October Prime Day deals are exclusive to members only.

Here's a sneak peek at Walmart's upcoming and early anti-Prime Day deals.

Walmart Anti-Prime Day sale deals

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 RTX 4060 Laptop: was $1,745 now $849 at Walmart

One of the best Walmart anti-Prime Day deals takes a whopping $849 off the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 with RTX 4060 graphics. Though we didn't get a chance test this exact model. it sibling, the Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Pro earned a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our coveted Editor's Choice Award. We found its sleek, stylish chassis, gorgeous display, and performance impressive. We expect Legion Slim 5 in this deal to be on par. Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2880 x 1800) 400-nit 165Hz ant-glare display, AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p webcam with e-privacy shutter and dual microphones, Nvidia G-Sync Windows 11 Home

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at walmart.com The 2020 M1 MacBook Air is $350 off and the cheapest MacBook you can buy. Succeeded by the previous-gen M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops out there. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features: 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 7-core GPU, 256GB SSD, macOS

Acer Chromebook 315 Laptop: was $179 now $139 at Walmart

Save $40 on this Acer Chromebook 315 and laptop sleeve bundle. This is one of the best laptops to buy if you want a personal computer for basic tasks. It's ideal for creating docs, web browsing, and streaming content. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 64GB of eMMC flash storage.

Apple iPad 10: was $379 now $334 at Walmart

Save $43 on the 10th generation Apple iPad which gave a solid 4 out of 5 stars review rating. You want a capable tablet with optional stylus support for sketching, taking notes,and marking up documents. The iPad 10 is ideal for consuming content, internet browsing, managing emails, checking socials, and light productivity. Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C connector, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), nearly 11-hour battery life

Apple iPad 9th Generation: was $329 now $224 at Walmart

Save $105 on the 9th generation iPad and pick up Apple's most affordable tablet for even less. In our Apple iPad 2021 review, it earned a 4 out of 5 stars rating for outstanding performance. excellent battery life, and its bright, vivid 10.2-inch Retina display. Features: 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) Retina display, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB RAM, 64GB of storage, 8MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Apple Touch ID, Apple Pay

Apple Pencil Pro: was $119 now $99 at Walmart

This essential iPad accessory lets you easily take notes, draw, and design on your iPad. What makes the Apple Pencil Pro so special? It's packed with intuitive features for ultimate creative control. Gestures and haptics let you seamlessly create without missing a beat. With pixel-perfect precision, tilt, pressure sensitivity, and low latency, the Pencil Pro makes you feel like you're using a regular pencil. When not in use, it magnetically attaches to your iPad for safekeeping. Compatibility: Apple Pencil Pro works with iPad Pro 13-inch (M4), iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), iPad Air 13-inch (M2), and iPad Air 11-inch (M2).

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $383 at Walmart

The newly launched Apple Watch Series 10 is already discounted in Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale. Over its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 10 sports a thinner, lighter design and offers a larger display option. Features: Sleep apnea detection, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life. Price check: Amazon $383

Apple AirPods 2: was $129 now $89 @ Walmart

Save $40 on the AirPods 2 with lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. We didn't get a chance to test them, the AirPods 2 scored an average rating of 4 out of 5 stars across our sister sites Tom's Gude, TechRadar, and T3. If you want hassle-free pairing, hands-free Siri, and decent sound for less, the AirPods 2 are a budget-friendly choice. Features: Apple H1 chip, seamless Apple device pairing, "Hey Siri" voice assistant support, up to 6 hours of battery life (rated), Lightning Charging Case

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now 159 at Walmart

Save 54% on the Beats Studio 3. These over-ear headphones feature Apple’s W1 chip for seamless iOS pairing and up to 22 hours of playback. Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable seal so you can experience the deep soundstage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $199 now $179 at Walmart

Although we didn't test this model, in our Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 review, we liked its colorful display, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, and impressive 13-hour+ battery life. Walmart customers rate it 4.6 out of 5 stars. Proud owners like its sleek design, performance, and productivity prowess with Samsung Dex mode, Features: 11-inch WUXGA ‎(1920 x 1200) LCD touch screen Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Android 13

Sony PS5 Console Slim (Digital): was $449 now $399 at Walmart

If you prefer disc-less gaming, the Sony PS5 Slim digital console is for you. It supports 4K graphics, backward compatibility, and affords you 1TB of storage. Expect lightning-fast load times thanks to a high-speed SSD as well as deeper immersion haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio.

Sony PS5 Slim Console (Disc): was $499 $449 at Walmart

The Sony PS5 Slim is one of the best game consoles around. It packs powerful components, stunning 4K graphics, backward compatibility, and 1TB of SSD storage. Expect lightning-fast load times thanks to a high-speed SSD as well as deeper immersion haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio.

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Xbox Controller: $59 at Walmart

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is a great pick for anyone who has been on the lookout for an off-brand wired controller with RGB Chroma backlighting. It features six multi-function buttons for optimal control and customization. Features: Four extra triggers, two remappable bumpers (via the Razer Controller Setup for Xbox app), i0nterchangeable thumbstick caps

LG 32" Ultra-Gear QHD Monitor: was $349 then $209 now $188 at Walmart

Save $161 on the sleek and stylish LG UltraGear gaming monitor. This 32-inch (2560 x 1440) display features a 165Hz refresh rate and ultrafast 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync technology, Dynamic Action Sync, and motion blur reduction provide buttery-smooth gameplay.

34" LG UltraGear UWQHD Curved Gaming Monitor: was $999 now $499 @ Walmart

Save $500 on this 34-inch LG UltraGear Curved Gaming monitor (34GN850). It provides realistic, immersive viewing in rich color and contrast. You'll see games the way developers intended with all the dramatic colors and detail. Features: 34-inch UWQHD (3440 x 1440) panel, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, DisplayHDR, Radeon FreeSync 2, Nvidia G-Sync compatible, tilt, height adjustable, VESA mount compatible

onn. 98" 4K LED Roku TV: was $1,998 now $1,498 at Walmart

This Walmart anti-Prime Day sale exclusive deal knocks a whopping $500 off the 95-inch onn. 4K LED Roku Smart TV. Enjoy access to live TV channels, movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music, and more on a customizable home screen. onn. This Vesa mount-compatible TV features a 98-inch 4K (2160p) LED panel at 60Hz. It's outfitted with three HDMI ports for connecting external devices like a game console or laptop.