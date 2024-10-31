Apple Watch Series 10 hits lowest price ever in Amazon Black Friday deals preview
Pick up the Apple Watch Series 10 for its lowest price ever
The new Apple Watch Series 10 just hit its lowest price ever and it's not even Black Friday yet. If you want a companion device for your iPhone or gift someone special, the Apple Watch Series 10 is worth considering.
In an apparent Apple Watch Black Friday deals preview, the 42mm Apple Watch Series 10 is now on sale for $369 at Amazon. Released in Sept. 2024, the Apple Watch 10 typically costs $399 so you're saving $32 with this deal. If it sells out, you can get it from Target for just $1 more before Nov. 1.
If you want a bigger display, you can buy the 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 for $409 ($20 off) or the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $699 ($100 off).
We didn't test this specific model, however, the previous-gen Apple Watch Series 9 earned our coveted Editor's Choice Award. We were impressed by its speedy performance, nifty double-tap gesture, and bright display for comfortable outdoor viewing.
Building upon its success, the Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's best smartwatch yet according to sister site Tom's Guide's 4.5 out of 5-star rating. Over the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Series 10 features an OLED screen, lighter design, faster charging, and sleep apnea detection.
At $32 off, the Apple Watch Series 10 is at its lowest price of the season. So if you don't want to wait for Black Friday 2024 which is on Friday, Nov. 29, snap it up now for a stellar price.
Today's best Apple Watch Series 10 deal
Overview:
Lowest price! The Apple Watch Series 10 hit its lowest price of the season before Black Friday. What's new with the Apple Watch Series 10? It's thinner, and lighter, and offers two display options (42mm and 46mm).
Features: 42mm aluminum case, Sleep apnea detection, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.
Release Date: September 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the 42mm Apple Watch Series 10.
Price check: Best Buy $379 | Target $367
Reviews: Although we didn't get to test it, sister site Tom's Guide rates the Apple Watch Series 10 4.5 out of 5 stars. They said it's Apple's best smartwatch yet and praised its OLED display, lighter design, and faster charging. Sleep apnea detection is also new to the series.
Laptop Mag: Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You're in the Apple ecosystem and want to add a smartwatch to your mobile collection.
Don't buy it if: You're looking for a big-screen rugged multisport smartwatch. Consider the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $699 ($100 off)
