Oculus Quest 2 VR Black Friday deals 2021: The best early savings

The Oculus Quest 2 all-in-one VR makes a great gift for that gamer in your life.

when you buy the Oculus Quest 2 for $299 directly from Oculus

you'll save $10 on the Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery (valued at $109).

The Oculus Quest 2 all-in-one gaming headset lets you enjoy VR games on your Apple iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone. It features a (3664 x 1920) LCD display (1832 x 1920 per eye) with 90Hz fresh rate and 128GB of storage. Powering the headset is Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM.

In our Oculus Quest 2 review, we loved its lightweight, comfortable fit and crisp graphics with little to no blur. It also won us over with its expanded social and sharing capabilities. We gave the Oculus Quest 2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the hard-to-get Editor's Choice award.

Our review headset came with a 51% charge and took about 30 minutes to get a full charge. The headset's redesigned pliable fabric strips ensure a comfortable and secure fit. Oculus rate's the Quest 2 headset battery life between 2-3 hours. That's on par with the 2 hour and 13-minute uptime we achieved in testing.

At 17.4 ounces and 7.5 x 5.6 x 4 (strap folded in) inches, the Quest 2 is 10% lighter than the original Oculus Quest (20.1 ounces, 8.7 x 7.6 x 4.1 inches). The Galaxy Quest 2 works with Android 5.0+ and iOS 10+ smartphones.

Whether you're holiday shopping early or want to step into the world of VR gaming yourself, the Oculus Quest 2 is a solid buy.

Best Oculus Quest 2 VR deals

Oculus Quest 2 VR Bundle: $408 was $328 @ Oculus

Save $10 when you bundle the Oculus Quest 2 and Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery. The Oculus Quest 2 all-in-one gaming headset lets you enjoy VR gaming with your Apple iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone. The ergonomic Quest 2 strap improves balance and support whereas the built-in battery doubles your playtime.

Oculus Quest 2: $299 @ Amazon

The Oculus Quest 2 is in stock at Amazon and other retailers right now. The best VR headset for the price, the Quest 2 enhances everything we loved about the original Oculus Quest.

Logitech G333 Oculus Quest VR Gaming Earphones: was $49 now $42 @ Amazon

the Logitech G333 are the official Gaming Earphones for Oculus Quest 2. Logitech G and Oculus engineers teamed up to create these custom earphone to enhance your VR experience.