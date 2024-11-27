Meta Quest 3 Cyber Monday deals: Here's what to expect

Cyber Monday is around the corner, which means — though we're still awash in a sea of Black Friday discounts — there are more sales in the pipeline.

We don't know the full extent of what Cyber Monday will have to offer, but there's a chance we might see deals on one of my favorite gadgets: the Quest 3.

Meta's Quest 3 brings a lot to the table; it's affordable (compared to the Vision Pro), has a big ecosystem of games/apps, and while it may not have the next-gen mini-OLED screen of the Vision Pro, it still offers a fairly high resolution that makes watching movies or playing games feel immersive.

Right now it retails for $500 but we've already seen some bundles that sweeten the deal so maybe we'll see a price cut too.

Adding to the likelihood of Quest 3 deals is the entry of the Quest 3S onto the scene. For the uninitiated: the Quest 3S is the cheaper version of the Quest 3 that sacrifices a bit of resolution and visual fidelity for a price tag that's a full $200 cheaper.

We don't know where the deals will arrive if and when they do come, but there are some avenues you should keep your eye on.

If you want to see the current Quest deals go here, or here for all of our Black Friday deals coverage.

Where to find Quest 3 deals

Definitely keep an eye on major retailers and Meta's official store starting now through Cyber Monday. Even if the headsets aren't discounted, there may be some perks like gift cards for apps and games or maybe accessories and games bundles.

What about the Quest 3S?

The Quest 3S might not get anything knocked off its price — it was just released and is already selling for an almost unfathomable $299 — but there may be some bundles to take advantage of.

It's worth checking in at the official Meta store and other major retailers to see if you can snag Quest 3S with some perks.

We've already seen the Quest 3 bundled with must-play games like Batman: Arkham Shadow, so maybe we'll see a similar play with the Quest 3S. Again, check all the major retailers and Meta's own store if you want to get in on any potential deals.