Meta Quest 3 Black Friday deals 2024: Best early discounts

If you plan to shop on Black Friday and consider gift ideas for gamers, the Meta Quest 3 is a great choice. Early Meta Quest 3 Black Friday deals offer savings in bundles with $70 worth of freebies.
I also see pre-Black Friday discounts on Meta Quest 3 charging docks, head straps, and cases.
The Meta Quest 3S is on the more affordable end of the VR headset price spectrum, starting at $299 on Amazon. The Meta Quest 3S Batman: Arkham Shadow Bundle is an excellent value just in time for the holidays. It's also available at Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.
Our Meta Quest 3S review rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its solid passthrough and hand tracking. It's the most affordable Editor's Choice virtual reality headset.
This bundle includes a Meta Quest 3S headset 128GB, 2 Meta Quest Touch Plus Controllers (with AA batteries included), 2 x Wrist Straps), Batman: Arkham Shadow, and a 3-month trial of Meta Quest (valued at $70 total).
For $100 more, you can get the Meta Quest 3S with 256GB of storage.
Black Friday is approaching, and Meta Quest 3 Black Friday deals are on the horizon. If you don't want to wait, browse today's pre-Black Friday Meta deals below.
Meta Quest Black Friday deals
Price check: Best Buy $299 | Meta $299 | Target $299 | Walmart $299
In our Meta Quest 3 review, we rated it a solid 4 out of 5 stars for its lightweight design, seamless virtual/mixed reality experiences, and full-color passthrough mode. We also praise its great audio and large game library — it's the Editor's Choice VR headset
Features: Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, Dual RGB cameras at 10x the resolution of the Quest 2 for incredible passthrough visuals, adjustable pancake lenses offering 4K+ Infinite Display visuals with a 110 x 96 degrees field of view, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3D spatial audio from built-in speakers, 8GB of RAM, and TruTouch haptics through the new Touch Plus controllers, 512GB of storage
Price check: Best Buy $499 | Meta $499 | Target $499 | Walmart $499
Now $50 off at Amazon, the Meta Quest Pro VR headset is $550 less than when it first launched. The Meta Quest Pro features dual LCD panels with 1800 x 1920 pixel resolutions, Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Platform SoC, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. If you want to enter the world of mixed reality, the Quest Pro may be worth the splurge.
Price check: Meta $999
