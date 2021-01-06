Affordable OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 phones arrive on January 15th

OnePlus announced on Tuesday that it would be releasing two new affordable 5G smartphones. The N10 G5 will cost $299 and the Nord N100 will go for $179 when they become available in North America for purchase on Jan. 15 at 10am EST.

If you prefer an unlocked phone, you can order them directly from OnePlus or purchase them at Metro PCS or T-Mobile. With the recent release of Apple's expensive iPhone 12 phones, and the soon-to-be-released Samsung Galaxy S21, an affordable option from a respected brand is very welcomed.

In our OnePlus Nord N10 5G review, we praised the affordable device for its gorgeous display, premium design and flexible cameras. The phone also lasted into a second day on a single charge.

The specs for the N10 are solid as the unit features Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 690 chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will support sub-6Ghz 5G networks and comes with a generous 6.49-inch Full HD screen that refreshes at 90Hz like the original Nord. There are four cameras on the rear including a 64-megapixel main camera and an ultra-wide camera with a 119-degree field of view to get all those wide-angle shots.

The Nord N100 is compelling when you factor in the affordable $179 price tag. It features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 chip, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 6.52-inch HD+ display and a 5,000mAh battery, along with a 13-megapixel main rear camera and secondary portrait and macro cameras. There's also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The new One Plus Nord phones aren't going to blow anyone away but they do provide sold options for those seeking to enter the 5G market.