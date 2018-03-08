Microsoft Eliminates Windows 10 S Upgrade Fee Ahead of S Mode

Despite a previously published deadline of March 31, you'll never have to pay to switch from Windows 10 S to Windows 10 Home or Pro. Previously, the company had extended the opportunity to upgrade for free from Dec. 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018 (afterwards, the fee to switch would have been $49). Starting with the next major Windows update, Windows 10 S will become "S mode" and switching to a full version of Windows will be free. So what happens between now and then?

Laptop Mag has learned that Microsoft will not be charging the $49 fee at all. The move to S mode means that no one will have to pay, whether you're upgrading from Windows 10 S Pro to Windows 10 Pro as you can currently move, or to Windows 10 Home or Enterprise in the future. In other words, the move not to charge is also retroactive.

This move eliminates a strange gap of time that would have existed between the March 31 deadline and when Microsoft implements S mode. Now, you can feel free to move to Windows 10 Pro from Windows 10 S with no cost, regardless of when you do it.

Windows 10 S was first announced alongside the Surface Laptop with plans for a paid, optional upgrade to Windows 10 Pro. According to statistics obtained by Paul Thurrott, 40 percent of users who buy a Windows 10 S computer switch (and usually within the first 24 hours). Considering that Windows 10 S prevents you from installing any non-Windows Store apps and forces you to use Edge as your browser, it's no surprise that so many people want to upgrade.

