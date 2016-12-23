How to Turn Chrome into a Simple Note-Taker

A little-known feature baked into each version of Chrome is a note-taking application. It’s not going to replace a full-featured text edtior, or OneNote, anytime soon, but it’s handy to jot down a quick note while you’re on the phone, or listening in during a meeting. The feature is mostly hidden, but a simple text command opens it up whenever you need it.

1. Open Chrome.

2. Copy the following text:

data:text/html, <html contenteditable>

and paste it into the Omnibar.

3. Press Enter and type your message (or HTML) into the editor.

4. For a more permanent solution, copy/paste the text into a text editor or OneNote once you have the time. You can’t save it in the browser.

