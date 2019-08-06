Killer Deal: $250 Off Every Google Pixel Slate

August is peak season for back-to-school deals and if you're shopping for a hybrid, Amazon is taking a few Benjamins off one of the best 2-in-1 tablets around.



Currently, Amazon has the Google Pixel Slate w/ Core i5 (128GB) on sale for $749. This laptop/tablet hybrid costs $999 direct from Google, so that's $250 off. It's the lowest price we've seen for this configuration and one of the best 2-in-1 deals of the year. (Best Buy offers the same price). Even better, Amazon is taking $250 off all configurations of the Pixel Slate.

The Google Pixel Slate features a 12.3-inch 3000 x 2000 touch LCD, 1.3GHz Core i5-8200Y dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It can be paired with an optional keyboard and stylus pen (sold separately) to maximize your productivity.

In our Google Pixel Slate review (we reviewed the Core i5 model), we liked its sharp, vibrant screen, great audio and long battery life.

The Pixel Slate sports an anodized aluminum chassis and Midnight Blue finish. Not only is it strong and durable, it looks great in any classroom or a boardroom. At 1.6 pounds and 0.3 inches thick, the Pixel Slate is lighter than the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (1.7 pounds, 0.3 inches) and the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 (1.8 pounds, 0.3 inches). Compared to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018) (1.4 pounds, 0.2 inches), it's also heavier and chunkier.

We watched a remastered version of the 1977 film Suspiria. The Google Pixel Slate's 12.3-inch screen offers such great color and detail that we noticed excellent reproduction of the shining gold that adorns the dance academy's facade. We also saw a ton of crisp details in the Slate's 3000 x 2000-pixel panel.

Performance-wise, the Pixel Slate's hardware configuration offers ample speed for everyday tasks. We experienced no lag while playing a 1080p YouTube video with 12 Chrome tabs open, while Twitter, 1Password, and Discord apps ran in the background.

The Google Pixel Slate lasted 9 hours and 51 minutes on the Laptop Mag Battery Test (web browsing at 150 nits), which is above the 8:13 category average. It outlasted the Surface Pro 6 (9:20), but fell short of the iPad Pro (13:14) and the Galaxy Book 2 (10:41).

We're not sure how long this sale will last, so make sure to get Google's 2-in-1 while you can.