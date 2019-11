Verizon's spilt the beans on the budget Motorola Citrus, a phone that was on Verizon's roadmap from last week. This little candybar will sport Android 2.1 and Motorola's Blur overlay. It's an entry-level smart phone, so think of it as My First Android.

While we're awaiting more info on specs and pricing, it's a nice looking phone, with all the requisite Android buttons, plus dedicated call and end buttons. Stay tuned for more info on your tech-illiterate friend's new smart phone.