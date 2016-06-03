Trending

How to Use Microsoft Outlook Like a Pro

By News 

Once you learn the basics of Microsoft Outlook, it will be easy to send emails, schedule meetings and organize your to-do list. With our tips and tricks, you can make Outlook more than useful — you can make it powerful. We’ll teach you how to perform a mail merge, create custom groups and more. See our list below and learn how to use Outlook like a master.

Microsoft Outlook Tips

Henry T. Casey

After graduating from Bard College a B.A. in Literature, Henry T. Casey worked in publishing and product development at Rizzoli and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, respectively. Henry joined Tom's Guide and LAPTOP having written for The Content Strategist, Tech Radar and Patek Philippe International Magazine. He divides his free time between going to live concerts, listening to too many podcasts, and mastering his cold brew coffee process. Content rules everything around him.