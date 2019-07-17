The Best iPad Deals in July 2019

Prime Day may have shattered record low prices for some iPads, but it appears the deals keep coming strong. Amazon is offering some incredible after Prime Day discounts on Apple's stylish and powerful tablets. Big-box retailer Walmart also often has some discounts on various iPads.
We've found the best iPad deals available at the moment, including a $40 off deal on the latest iPad Mini. If you want to convert your new tablet into a mini laptop, be sure to check out our favorite iPad Pro keyboard cases.
2019 iPad Air and iPad Mini
Apple's iPad Air and iPad mini got new, blazing-fast A12 Bionic chips this year. Since they're the "newest" tablet in the iPad family, they've only seen modest discounts. However, right now you can get the iPad Air 3 (64 GB) for $469, which is the cheapest it's ever been.
- Apple iPad Air 3 2019 (64GB): was $499 now just $469 @ Amazon
- Apple iPad Air 3 2019 (128GB): was $649 now just $623.96 @ Amazon
- Apple iPad Mini 5 2019 (64GB): was $399 now just $389 @ Amazon
2018 iPad
The 2018 iPad now comes with an A10 Fusion chip and Apple Pencil support. Its 9.7-inch screen is perfect for everything from gaming to Netflix streaming. This Editor's Choice tablet is a solid option for budget shoppers unable to drop $500+ on a new tablet.
- Apple iPad 2018 (32GB): was $329 now just $249 @ Amazon
- Apple iPad 2018 (32GB): was $329 now just $249 @ Walmart
- Apple iPad 2018 (128GB): was $429 now just $329 @ Amazon
- Apple iPad 2018 (128GB): was $429 now just $329 @ Walmart
iPad Pro Deals
Thinner, lighter and more powerful than ever — Apple's current-gen iPad Pros are amazingly powerful and can even outperform some laptops with Core i7 CPUs. A lot of 2018 iPad Pros are on sale, including the Editor's Choice 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
iPad Pro 11-inch (2018) deals
- iPad Pro 11-inch (256GB): was $949 now just $886.92 @ Amazon
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1TB): was $1,549 now just $1,399 @ Amazon (with an additional $199.01 taken off at checkout)
iPad Pro 10.5-inch (2017) deals
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch (64GB): was $649 now just $474 @ Walmart
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch (64GB): was $779 now just $579 @ Amazon
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch (256GB): was $799 now just $599 @ Walmart
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch (256GB): was $929 now just $820.65 @ Amazon
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch (512GB): was $999 now just $699 @ Best Buy
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018) deals
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2018 (64GB): was $999 now just $946 @ Amazon (save an additional $146 at checkout)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2018 (256GB): was $1,149 now just $1,068 @ Amazon
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2018 (512GB): was 1,349.00 now just $1,275 @ Amazon (save an additional $175 at checkout)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2018 (1TB): was $1,749 now just $1,655 @ Amazon (save an additional $255 at checkout)
Make sure to check back throughout the remainder of the day as we add new iPad deals to our deal guide.