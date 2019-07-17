The Best iPad Deals in July 2019

Prime Day may have shattered record low prices for some iPads, but it appears the deals keep coming strong. Amazon is offering some incredible after Prime Day discounts on Apple's stylish and powerful tablets. Big-box retailer Walmart also often has some discounts on various iPads.

We've found the best iPad deals available at the moment, including a $40 off deal on the latest iPad Mini. If you want to convert your new tablet into a mini laptop, be sure to check out our favorite iPad Pro keyboard cases.

2019 iPad Air and iPad Mini

Apple's iPad Air and iPad mini got new, blazing-fast A12 Bionic chips this year. Since they're the "newest" tablet in the iPad family, they've only seen modest discounts. However, right now you can get the iPad Air 3 (64 GB) for $469, which is the cheapest it's ever been.

2018 iPad

The 2018 iPad now comes with an A10 Fusion chip and Apple Pencil support. Its 9.7-inch screen is perfect for everything from gaming to Netflix streaming. This Editor's Choice tablet is a solid option for budget shoppers unable to drop $500+ on a new tablet.

iPad Pro Deals

Thinner, lighter and more powerful than ever — Apple's current-gen iPad Pros are amazingly powerful and can even outperform some laptops with Core i7 CPUs. A lot of 2018 iPad Pros are on sale, including the Editor's Choice 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

iPad Pro 11-inch (2018) deals

iPad Pro 10.5-inch (2017) deals

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018) deals

Make sure to check back throughout the remainder of the day as we add new iPad deals to our deal guide.