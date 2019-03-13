Apple's 2019 iPads Could Get a Size Bump

Get ready for Apple’s iPad lineup to expand once more, with Apple bringing new sizes to its tablet family.

That’s according to a tweet today (March 13) by trusted Twitter leaker CoinX, who claims that both a 10.2-inch and a 10.5-inch iPad are coming soon — but in separate launches.

The latter, CoinX tweets, would not be a Pro model like Apple’s current 10.5-inch iPad Pro, but a new model of the standard iPad. Meanwhile, the rumored 10.2-inch version, referred to as the “iPad 7” in the tweet, would seem to be a possible replacement for the current 9.7-inch iPad Apple unveiled a year ago.

Earlier iPad rumors had also suggested Apple would jump to a 10.2-inch model from the current 9.7-inch offering.

Though this blip of information is brief, it’s reasonable to trust it. As MacRumors points out, CoinX is known for past Apple scoops, most notably breaking the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR names last year ahead of their launches.

Of course, with not much more than screen sizes and Pro or non-Pro to work off of here, there’s plenty of room for conjecture about the future of the iPad line.

Right now, Apple’s iPad family includes the 7.9-inch iPad mini; 9.7-inch iPad; and a trio of iPad Pros with 10.5-, 11- and 12.9-inch screens. With the oldest iPad Pro’s days being numbered, Apple could easily slot in a small-bezel, button-less 10.2-inch iPad (akin to the design of the new iPad Pros) to bump out both the 9.7-inch and 10.5-inch iPad sizes. That would simplify Apple’s selection of iPads in the short-term.

And since the two devices CoinX tweeted about are launching at different times, it might be reasonable to assume that a 10.5-inch “new” iPad with a notch and no bezels could clear out even more models when it launches as the iPad of the future sometime later.

Don’t expect any of these new iPad to show up at Apple’s March 25 product event. While Apple has been mum about its plans there, the expectation is that the March 25 event will focus on new subscription services rather than hardware, with TV and news services likely to debut. That said, a big press event would give Apple the platform to tout its iPads as great devices to enjoy all that new content on.

