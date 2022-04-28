The M1 iPad Air has just got its first ever price cut — Daily Deals

The first M1 iPad Air discount is here! Get £25 off the latest tablet featuring Apple's super-powered chipset right now.

Previously, I've written about how the M1 iPad Air is pointless at its full price, as it would make more sense on paper to just get the M1 iPad Pro (by the way, you can save £50 on the Pro right now).

So, to see the first of many savings on the Air is encouraging to say the least, as it starts to answer the critiques in my piece. Plus, with Xbox Series S down to its lowest ever price and a huge SanDisk portable SSD saving, today's a good day to save big.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Apple iPad Air 5: was £569 now £544 @ CostCo

Save over £20 on the sleek and powerful Apple iPad Air — its biggest discount yet. With Apple's speedy M1 chip, the iPad Air delivers excellent performance and superior battery life.

Microsoft Xbox Series S: was £249, now £238 @ Amazon

Pick up the console and the essentials for a great price. This next-gen system is optimized for 1440p gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £34 @ Monster Shop

The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love.

SanDisk Portable SSD (2TB): was £279 now £179 @ Amazon

The SanDisk 500GB Portable SSD is built for everyday use. It's water and dust resistant, which makes it perfect for on-the-go use. It delivers high transfer speeds of up to 520MB/s.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS): was £369 now £328 @ Amazon

Apple's latest smartwatch features a brighter display and a new 64-bit dual-core S7 processor. What's more, its built-in blood oxygen sensors support Apple's Blood Oxygen app for comprehensive health monitoring.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Tablet: was £749 now £699 @ Currys

The iPad Pro is currently £50 off at Currys. Powered by the same M1 chip found in the latest MacBooks, the 2021 iPad Pro brings blazing performance to Apple's best-selling tablets. The iPad Pro in this deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 CPU and 128GB of storage.

F1 22 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series): was up to £69, now from £42 @ The Game Collection

Refreshed, reworked and reinvigorated for an exciting new season of F1 action, F1 22 brings new driving physics, gorgeous new graphics and a truckload of new modes for hours and hours of fun.



