Best Prime Day Apple deals 2021: Expect these MacBook Air, Pro discounts

Amazon Prime Day Apple deals are generally epic and we expect more of the same this year. You can bet on seeing considerable discount select Apple laptops, tablets, earbuds and more.

Prime Day Apple deals are known to offer stellar markdowns on current and previous generation MacBooks and iPads. And if want to treat yourself or someone special to AirPods or an Apple Watch, it's a great time to save.

Amazon's big box competitor's Best Buy, Walmart and Target will also offer Black Friday-like sales during Prime Day week.



What are the best Prime Day Apple deals?

The best Prime Day Apple deals save you a ton of cash on a new MacBook. Expect to see solid discounts on the latest M1-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro machines. Previous-gen models will naturally see the biggest markdowns, the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro in particular.

In fact, Amazon has the fully loaded 16-inch MacBook Pro on sale for $2,450. Normally, this laptop would set you back $2,799, so that's $350 in savings. It packs a 16-inch Retina display, a 2.6-GHz 9th Gen Intel Core i9 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Rounding out its hardware specs is a Radeon Pro 5500M GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory.

Deals on Apple's family of wearables will likely be among this month's Prime Day Apple deals. Expect to see price drops of $30 to $80 on the AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, standard AirPods and Apple Watch.

Earlier this season, the Apple Watch Series 6 fell to a record low price of $249 on Amazon — a jaw dropping deal that could return for Prime Day. Although it's currently on sale for $329 ($70 off), we recommend waiting for Prime Day for even bigger savings.

When do Prime Day Apple deals start?

This year's Amazon Prime Day sale runs from June 21 to June 22. Generally speaking, Amazon usually has a lead-up to Prime Day with "unofficial" deals that start early. In fact, we're already beginning to see early Prime Day MacBook deals that take dollars off Apple's iDevices.

For example, you can get the latest MacBook Pro with M1 for $1,199 from Amazon. That's $100 off its $1,299 list price and the second lowest price we've ever seen for this MacBook configuration. This model packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to shop for exclusive Prime Day deals. And if you can't afford to wait, here are the best pre-Prime Day headphone deals you can get right now.

As a reminder, Amazon's two-day Prime Day sale kicks off on June 21 and we expect to see a host of notable MacBook deals. Be sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.

Best pre-Prime Day Apple deals right now

Apple MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $950 @ Amazon

Amazon continues to take $50 off the base model MacBook Air M1 with a 256GB SSD. It's one of the best prices we've seen for this configuration and one of the best MacBook deals you can get right now. Previously, it hit an all-time low price of $899 — a deal we expect to return on Prime Day.

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020 (M1/8GB/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

If you can't afford to wait for Prime Day, you can save $100 on the MacBook Pro M1. Besides Apple's M1 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 4.5 out of 5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops out there. If you require more storage, the MacBook Pro M1 with 512GB SSD is on sale for $1,349 ($150 off).

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (256GB): was $999 now $950 @ Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a sweet deal on a previous-gen MacBook, you're bound to find it on Prime day. One of last year's best laptop deals took $150 off the early 2020 MacBook Air. We expect it to see an even bigger discount on this machine for Prime Day 2021. Specs-wise, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU, Intel Iris Plus graphics, and a 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020: was $1,999 now $1,749 @ Amazon

In what appears to be a Prime Day preview, the previous-gen MacBook Pro is now $200 off at Amazon. This power-user friendly laptop has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Now an all-time low price, the Intel-charged MacBook Pro is still one of the best laptops to buy.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: was $2,799 now $2,449 @ Amazon

Currently, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard is $350 off at Amazon. It packs a 16-inch Retina display, a 2.6-GHz 9th Gen Intel Core i9 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Rounding out its hardware specs is an AMD Radeon Pro 5500M GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. This MacBook also has Touch Bar and Touch ID. Prime Day MacBook deals could knock another $50 off, returning its record low price of $2,399.

Amazon Prime Membership: 30-Day free trial

If you're not a Prime member, be sure to sign up for an Amazon free 30-day trial here to shop Prime Day 2021 deals. We recommend you wait until Amazon officially announces Prime Day 2021's date before you start your free trial. That way, you can shop deals during Prime Day using your trial membership.

Apple iPad Deals

Apple iPad 2020: was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently slashing $30 off the 8th generation Apple iPad. We predict it could get an additional $20-$30 discount for Prime Day. The base model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display, 32GB of storage, and an A12 Bionic chip boasting 40% faster performance over the previous-gen iPad's A10 chip.

Apple iPad Pro 11" 2020 (128GB): was $850 now $650 @ Amazon

Now $149 off, the Apple iPad Pro is at its lowest price yet. It packs an 11-inch (2388 x 1668) edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with LIDAR scanner. Amazon also offers the 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + LTE for $849 ($100 off).

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 2020 (258GB): was $1,099 now $900 @ Amazon

One Prime Day iPad deal we expect discounts the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Currently $199 off for a limited time, we could see this deal return during Prime Day. Powerful enough to replace your laptop, it packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU and 256GB of storage. It also features a dual-camera system with LIDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support.

Apple iPad Air (2020) 64GB: was $599 now $549 @ Amazon

The iPad Air is expected to be at least $50 to $60 off during Prime Day. This tablet brings pro grade specs to the mid-ranger with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (with P3 wide color gamut), A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, a USB C port for charging and connectivity, as well as support for Apple's best accessories.

Apple iPad mini (64GB): was $399 now $369 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently taking $30 off iPad mini. If you don't want to wait for Prime Day, grab it for its second lowest price. This 7.9-inch tablet packs Apple's powerful A12 Bionic CPU, which delivers ridiculously fast performance. It outperforms the 2018 iPad and lasts nearly 13 hours per charge.

Apple AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $197 @ Amazon

Currently $52 off, the AirPods Pro could shed another $20 to $30 off for Prime Day. With decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro is among the best wireless earbuds around.

Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $150 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $49 on the standard AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging.

Apple AirPods w/ Wired Charging Case: was $159 now $125 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the latest AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $115. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

Beats Headphones

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system and up to 22 hours of battery life. For a limited time, select Beats Solo Pro colors are on sale for an all-time low price.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $299 now $125 @ Amazon

Now $75 off, the Beats Solo3 are just $5 shy of their all-time low price. Besides its iconic over ear design, the Beats Solo3 'phone deliver booming sound and 40 hours of battery life. If you don't want to wait for Prime Day, you can snag the Solo3s for an incredibly low price.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones: was $200 now $170 @ Amazon

Prime Day Apple deals will likely take at least $30 off the Powerbeats Pro Wireless. Utilizing Apple's H1 headphone chip, these earphones can provide up to 9 hours of straight listening. They're also designed to be water resistant and allow for a comfortable fit around the users ears. They're also compatible with both iOS and Android.

Prime Day Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

One of the best Apple deals available right now takes $70 off the Apple Watch Series 6. Over its predecessor, it features a brighter display, a new 64-bit dual-core S6 CPU, and built-in blood oxygen sensors that support Apple's Blood Oxygen app.