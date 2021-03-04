Microsoft Surface Headphones hit new record low price of $111

Priced $400 cheaper than Apple's AirPods Max, Microsoft's Surface Headphones offer rich, solid sound.

For a limited time, the Microsoft Surface Headphones are on sale for $110.99 at Woot. Usually, these Bluetooth headphones would set you back $350, so that's $239 in savings. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for these Surface Headphones and one of the best headphone deals we've seen all season.

Microsoft Surface Headphones: was $349 now $112 @ Woot

Currently $239 off at Woot, Microsoft Surface headphones are at their lowest price yet. These headphones deliver a spacious soundstage, adjustable noise cancellation, and a premium, comfortable design.View Deal

Boasting enveloping, rich sound and active noise-cancellation, Microsoft Surface Headphones are among the best wireless headphones to buy.

Although we didn't review this exact model, in our Surface Headphones 2 review, we loved their comfortable design, and warm, rich audio. Their active-noise canceling performance was also impressive.

Premium build quality and a sleek platinum finish make the Surface Headphones an attractive pair of cans. At 10.2 ounces, Surface Headphones are slighter heavier than the Bose QC35 II (8.2 ounces) and Sony WH-1000XM3 (9 ounces). However, they still provide the same relaxed, over-ear comfort you expect from premium headphones.

The Surface Headphones do an impressive job of delivering powerful bass and spacious sound. So if you're on the prowl for affordable noise-canceling headphones, the Surface Headphones are a solid choice.

Woot deals are only as good as stock permits, so be quick!