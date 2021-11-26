Live
Best Black Friday Laptop Deals Right Now
These are the best Black Friday laptop deals available now
Black Friday is here and we're tracking the best Black Friday laptop deals live. From workstations to gaming laptops there's no better time to buy than right now. We've been tracking some massive deals that could save you hundreds of dollars on some of the best laptops across every category.
Here, we'll be tracking every laptop deal imaginable that comes in over Black Friday, so you don't have to. To find out what the best deals are, just scroll down and check out our live coverage and if you're seeking even more deals check out our Black Friday Deals hub.
Laptop Black Friday Deals - Quick Links
- MacBook Air M1 @ Amazon: Save $150 on MacBook Air with M1
- MacBook Air M1 @ Best Buy: Save $150 on MacBook Air with M1
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 @ Amazon: 50% off this 11.6-inch laptop
- Dell XPS 13 @ Dell: Up to $400 off configurations of the Dell XPS 13
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 @ Lenovo: was $2,549 now $999
Welcome to our Black Friday laptop deals live blog! We're going to be sharing all of the best laptop deals that we find through Black Friday and beyond, so keep checking back for the latest deals.
Some deals can come and go quickly, so if you are waiting for that perfect Black Friday laptop deal stay tuned to our live blog to catch the best deals as soon as they pop up.
Here are a couple of the best deals that we've seen so far to get you started. The MacBook Air with an M1 processor is $849 at Amazon and Best Buy, that's $150 off and the all-time low price for that laptop. The Dell XPS 13 is our best laptop for most people and you can get up to $400 off configurations at Dell for Black Friday.
