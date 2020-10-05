Best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals

Amazon's upcoming Prime Day headphone deals will include exclusive Prime member discounts on today's best audio devices. So whether you're looking to snag a pair of AirPods Pro or the new Sony WH-1000XM4 for less, you'll want to partake in Amazon's big sale.

Bargain shoppers will want to take advantage of this year's Prime Day deals on headphones. Last year, we saw excellent markdowns on everything from noise-canceling wireless ear cans like the Bose QC35 II to Apple's wildly popular AirPods wireless earbuds.

Prime Day deals on headphones this year will likely bring more of the same. Since the shopping event is so near the holiday shopping season, expect to see jaw-dropping Black Friday-like discounts. Amazon is an authorized retailer of a host of big audio brands including Apple, AKG, Audio-Technica, Bang and Olufsen, Beats, Bose, Jabra, Sennheiser, and Sony.

So if you want to treat yourself or someone special to some new headphones, you'll want to bookmark this page for the best Prime day headphone deals.

If you're not a Prime member, sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to access Amazon's Prime Day headphone deals. You can cancel before your trial ends to avoid being charged $119 for a year of Prime. College students can sign up for a 6-month trial Prime Student membership to shop Prime Day deals.

Amazon Prime Day deals on headphones

Undoubtedly, Apple audio gear will play a huge role in Prime Day headphones deals. Earlier this season, the AirPods Pro went on sale for just $199 on Amazon which is $50 off its normal price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for these buds. There's a chance this deal will return among the best Prime Day headphone deals on October 13 and 14.

Apple's other brand, Beats, will likely see significant discounts during Prime Day. Currently, the Beats Solo Pro headphones are on sale for a record low price of $199.95 ($100 off). We wouldn't be surprised if Amazon made this ongoing deal that much sweeter by knocking an additional $20 to $40 off.

Prime members are bound to save big this year on Bose noise-canceling headphones. We expect the Bose 700 headphones to go back on sale for a rock-bottom price of $299 ($100 off). With Bose's new QuietComfort earbuds and Sport earbuds releasing after Prime Day, expect the Bose SoundSport Free earbuds may drop to $149 or lower.

Right now, you can get the Bose QC35 IIs for $299 ($50 off) at Amazon their best price all year. They could drop to down to $249 ($110 off) during Prime Day or even to as low as $235 to undercut eBay's current sale price.

Many of the best headphone deals we saw this year from Amazon took dollars off Sony audio devices. Come next Prime Day, you could nab the Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones for $249 ($100 off). Amazon offered this deal back in August when the Editor's Choice Sony WH-1000MX4 released. We haven't seen a price drop Sony's next-gen headphones yet and may not see one until Black Friday.

As for Sony's family of wireless earbuds, various models are $52 off at Amazon right now. The retailer is known for discounting products during the weeks leading up its big event.

That said, here's a roundup of Prime Day previews you can get right now.

Amazon Prime Day deals preview

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds: was $229 now $178 @ Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are a wireless triumph. They offer stellar sonics, impressive noise cancellation, and a plethora of features like built-in Alexa for easy voice access to music, news, and more. They're now $52 off, Best Buy offers this same deal. View Deal

Sony WF-SP800N True Wireless Earbuds: was $199 now $148 @ Amazon

The water and sweat resistant Sony WF-SP800N earbuds are a solid choice if you're looking for durable, long-lasting true wireless earbuds. At $52 off, they've never been cheaper at both Amazon and Best Buy. View Deal

Sony WF-XB700 True Wireless Earbuds: was $128 now $78 @ Amazon

In a Prime Day preview, Sony WF-XB700 buds are on sale for an all-time low price of $78. With their ergonomic design, water resistance, and 9-hour battery life (18 with charging case), you can enjoy uninterrupted, extended listening anywhere. Best Buy mirrors this price. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $219 @ Amazon

With decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro is among the best wireless earbuds around. View Deal

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system and up to 22 hours of battery life. For a limited time, select Beats Solo Pro colors are on sale for an all-time low price.View Deal

Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $151 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for just $151. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. View Deal

Apple AirPods w/ Wired Charging Case: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the latest AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $135. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.View Deal