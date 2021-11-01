Best AirPods Black Friday deals 2021

AirPods are among the industry's best wireless earbuds and Apple's best-selling wearables. From the standard AirPods wireless buds to the stylish AirPods Max ear cans, they'll be popular on Black Friday 2021.

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 join the audio industry's best noise-cancelling headphones. They also feature water-and-sweat resistance and up to 24 hours of battery life with the MagSafe Charging Case.

Our AirPods Pro 2 review is in progress, however, in our AirPods Pro review, we praise their comfortable design and instant pairing with Apple devices. We also liked their clear sound and noise cancellation. We gave the AirPods Pro 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award approval rating.

Better than the standard AirPods in just about every way, the AirPods Pro are perfect for listening to music, streaming movies, and video conferencing on your iPad or Macbook.

For more deals like this, be sure to check out our Black Friday deals 2021 roundup.

Best AirPods Black Friday deals

Image New AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

Apple's new ArPods Pro are already $60 off at Amazon, The AirPods Pro 2nd generation brings active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. View Deal

Image Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

Currently, $52 off, the AirPods Pro are the Editor's Choice best wireless earbuds. We rate them 4 out of 5 stars for their decent noise cancellation, good sound quality and comfortable, sweat-resistant design. View Deal

Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Charging Case Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

Walmart is currently slashing $40 off the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. These Apple earbuds include a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. View Deal