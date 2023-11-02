7 early Black Friday AirPods deals to buy now — from $69

Expect Black Friday deals on Apple AirPods to offer the best end-of-year discounts on Apple's coveted earbuds. For bargain hunters looking for the best Black Friday tech deals, AirPods are high on the list. Black Friday is inarguably the best time of the year to find the lowest prices on AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max headphones. However, select early deals like this are up for grabs if you don't want to wait.

For instance, one early Black Friday deal from Amazon offers the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $189. That's $60 below their regular retail price of $249 and the lowest price ever for Apple's best selling earbuds. The AirPods Pro 2 offer premium features like adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry-free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Black Friday is on Nov. 24, 2023 and we're tracking the best deals on AirPods and other must-have holiday tech. For more savings, be sure to check out our Black Friday deals hub.

Black Friday AirPods deals 2023

Apple AirPods 2: $129 $69 @ Walmart

Save $60 on the AirPods 2 with lightning Charging Case at Walmart starting Nov. 8. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant. Price check: Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears. Price check: Walmart $189

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169 $149 @ Amazon

Save $20 on Apple's 3rd generation AirPods with Lightning Charging Case. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $479 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the AirPods Max — Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other. Price check: Best Buy $479

Apple EarPods USB-C: $19 @ Amazon

If you prefer wired earbuds, pick up the new Apple EarPods with USB-C for just under $20. Cheaply priced and sufficient for listening to Apple Music playlists on commutes, these wired buds pump out clean, pleasant sound that emphasizes treble and vocals. Inline controls let you easily adjust volume, control playback and answer or end calls. Price check: Best Buy $19

Apple Wireless Charging Case: $79 $63 @Amazon

Save $17 on the Apple Wireless Charging Case. It features an LED indicator on the front to let you know that your AirPods are charging. No charging mat? No problem. Use the Lightning port to charge. This Wireless Charging Case works with AirPods (1st and 2nd generation).